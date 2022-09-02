Yikes. Not a good look when your wife has to walk to you to the podium.

Everybody sit down! Oh, nobody was standing? Anyway, here I am in Philadelphia! Here, we decided that all Americans were equal and have individual rights! But now I’m here to blow that up, and call you insurrectionists if you don’t like it. As long as I keep saying that I’m protecting democracy, the media will let me do whatever I want to destroy it!



But let’s get real — the real REAL problem is Republicans! They are going to try to win an election! THAT’S INSURRECTION, PEOPLE! Since we have all the power, we get to decide how the elections work! And nothing can be more sacred to our traditions than not being able to ensure the ballot at the bottom of that drop box was actually legally cast. If you don’t like it, TRAITORS!

These MAGA Republicans are total extremists! Can you imagine a political party continuing to question an election for years after it happened? Can you, Stacy Abrams? But these extremists follow Donald Trump and they are totally extreme MAGA extremists! They don’t care about any of our rules, so we can use our USA PATRIOT Act powers to ensure they can’t run for office, or speak out when we throw them in jail for voicing their political opinion!



These guys are total authoritarians! They might ban the gay marriage that I was against my entire political career until the Supreme Court bailed me out and allowed me to shift my opinion without consequence.

January 6th was terrible, everybody! These terrorists who deny the election was the purest election ever are a clear and present danger to our democracy! Establishment Republicans said so!

Totally baseless claims of late-night fraud, I tell you!

But we’re not bystanders in this attack on democracy, I promise you. We’re right up in there!

We can stop the assault on American democracy, but first we totally have to stop those extremists MAGA Republicans who want to look back to the past. Real Americans look forward and don’t live in the shadow of lies. Honest!

I know this nation. I’ve been here for 234 years. I know your hearts, because Facebook sends me the data once a week. We believe in the rule of law, unless we can’t get a law passed — then we believe in the rule of executive order.

We also don’t encourage violence! Those bricks that showed up in the middle of cities last year? Eh. The REAL political violence was on January 6th! We’d show you the video but it was so bad that Americans everywhere would get PTSD. That’s why we’re holding back the video footage. Honest!

We have to confront these extremist MAGA extremists by defending democracy even harder — perhaps by jailing our political opponents! We can’t let them win, guys. Literally Hitler! Violence is never a political tool in this country — unless it’s a ‘mostly peaceful protest’ or you need to bomb an abortion clinic.

The Republicans say that they’re the party of law and order, but what about when they say mean things about public officials? They even called for mass rioting in the streets! THIS IS NOT WHO WE ARE.

You can’t be pro-insurrectionist and pro-American! That means you can’t vote for Donald Trump and be pro-American. I agree in debate, but I believe even more in process crimes that disqualify my political opponents on a technicality.

Democracy can’t survive when one side thinks they always get cheated.

It only works if you chose to vote for us. We can’t sit by and let people steal our elections! We must fight them by putting boxes in the street and counting anything inside as a valid ballot! Join me — either willingly or at 3 am on election night.

MAGA extremists are too extreme for America. They lie, can you fucking believe that? Liars! Unbelievable! Remember how I beat covid? That’s why the economy is the best in the world! I DID THAT! Remember all that money I spent on infrastructure? That was great, so I passed even more spending!

We can drop prescription drug prices, but it cost us! And while we were at it, we saved the planet, by the way! We can do anything except actually deliver on the promises that we made when we passed the huge spending bills. Progress is slow and the last years have been tough, but did I mention that I beat covid? Schools that never needed to be closed — but were because of teachers unions — are open!

I bet on the American people using your small businesses and your tax dollars as chips. And it’s paying off for everybody that I know! We’re all filthy fucking rich! And I’m optimist because we’re going to beat cancer, again! We don’t need to look back about “who ordered the lockdowns” or “who executive ordered mandates” — we need to look forward to determine who gets the payoffs in the future!

In America, we have a soul! We’re all equal, except those fucking MAGA extremists. They’re attacking democracy, so we need to attack the extremists! We need courage that digs as deep as a ballot retrieval team reaching into the drop box at 3 am!

I never really understood our founding, and now here I am. America is an idea, like Antifa. It unites Americans! Except those fucking MAGA extremists, who are not even human because they are so extreme. That’s not America. If you MAGA, you hate America!

We need everybody to do their part, so speak up! Unless you speak up against us, then you’re banned for a violation of the terms of service. Then everybody who is left will agree! There’s nothing more American than that!

As always, the full video — if you can stomach it.

LOL! CNN made their video private! Luckily, we live in the present.