Lindsey Graham Dead At 71
Senator battled a "brief and sudden illness"
His office released the following statement:
The Senator just returned from a trip to Ukraine. Graham had been in the Senate serving South Carolina since 2003, and was running for re-election during the midterms. During his career he served as Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and also sat on the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senate Judiciary Committee, and Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.
Mitch McConnell could not be reached for comment.
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Trump reacts:
South Carolina governor Henry McMaster’s comment:
Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s statement:
Should we address the elephant in the room -- members of Congress should not be regularly dying in office. If they do die in office, THEY SHOULD AT LEAST TELL US THAT. This whole situation with McConnell is a fucking joke and an insult to all of us.
Shocking and unexpected. One less cheerleader for war now. Wonder who will take his place. Sean Hannity has an extra 30 minutes a week he has to fill now.