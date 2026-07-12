Screaming into the Void

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
2d

Should we address the elephant in the room -- members of Congress should not be regularly dying in office. If they do die in office, THEY SHOULD AT LEAST TELL US THAT. This whole situation with McConnell is a fucking joke and an insult to all of us.

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Brian DeLeon's avatar
Brian DeLeon
2d

Shocking and unexpected. One less cheerleader for war now. Wonder who will take his place. Sean Hannity has an extra 30 minutes a week he has to fill now.

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12 replies by SimulationCommander and others
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