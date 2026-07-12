His office released the following statement:

The Senator just returned from a trip to Ukraine. Graham had been in the Senate serving South Carolina since 2003, and was running for re-election during the midterms. During his career he served as Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and also sat on the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senate Judiciary Committee, and Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

Mitch McConnell could not be reached for comment.

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Trump reacts:

South Carolina governor Henry McMaster’s comment:

Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s statement: