So the big news of the day is obviously Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter. Serious News Outlets would spend the day discussing this issue in a Very Serious Manner.

This is not one of those places. We have memes. So many memes.

Here’s a classic video in which Hunter appears to be watching his father threaten him over his crack cocaine habit:

I guess some people ARE above the law!

That does raise an interesting question, though. If the DEA went after Hunter’s ill-gotten gains, would they also take The Big Guy’s 10%?

The Biden Brand:

Also the Biden Brand:

Not many people know this, but Hunter has ALWAYS been a very talented artist.

He’s maybe not so good at reading a scale, though.

But all that is in the past! Who among us hasn’t bilked millions from foreign governments? Let’s forget all that — it’s Christmas!

And Christmas is when we go play with the snow! I mean….in the snow!

Just make sure you clean yourself up after. You might have a State Dinner to attend!

I was saving this one until we got a little closer to Christmas, but this sounds exactly like a young Hunter arguing he should be pardoned…….

Not everybody has as much fun in the snow as Hunter:

That video reminds me of this artistic masterpiece:

“Nope” — artist unknown

When you’re just doing your job, but you’re also a local hero……

That about wraps it up for this week’s positivity post! Now go out there and SMASH your work week! (And share your own Hunter memes. I know you’ve got ‘em!)

