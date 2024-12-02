(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)
So the big news of the day is obviously Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter. Serious News Outlets would spend the day discussing this issue in a Very Serious Manner.
This is not one of those places. We have memes. So many memes.
Here’s a classic video in which Hunter appears to be watching his father threaten him over his crack cocaine habit:
I guess some people ARE above the law!
That does raise an interesting question, though. If the DEA went after Hunter’s ill-gotten gains, would they also take The Big Guy’s 10%?
The Biden Brand:
Also the Biden Brand:
Not many people know this, but Hunter has ALWAYS been a very talented artist.
He’s maybe not so good at reading a scale, though.
But all that is in the past! Who among us hasn’t bilked millions from foreign governments? Let’s forget all that — it’s Christmas!
And Christmas is when we go play with the snow! I mean….in the snow!
Just make sure you clean yourself up after. You might have a State Dinner to attend!
I was saving this one until we got a little closer to Christmas, but this sounds exactly like a young Hunter arguing he should be pardoned…….
Not everybody has as much fun in the snow as Hunter:
That video reminds me of this artistic masterpiece:
When you’re just doing your job, but you’re also a local hero……
That about wraps it up for this week’s positivity post! Now go out there and SMASH your work week! (And share your own Hunter memes. I know you’ve got ‘em!)
Good news that doesn't fit in the article: the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic just released its final report:
https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/12.04.2024-SSCP-FINAL-REPORT.pdf
550+ pages, so I won't be done going through it for a few days -- but from what I was able to skim already, this report outlines what we suspected (and were banned for saying).....it was a lab leak.
Crack-crackitty Crack-crackitty Crick-crack-crackee!
His last name is Biden and thus he walks free!
Gun-gunnery Gun-gunnery Gun-gun-garoo!
It works for them, but never for you!
Sorry. It just slunk on out of me like a dime bag in a White House sofa.
Anyway. Ate the first Julbord (Yule Supper, lots and lots and lots of dishes!) of the year yesterday at an old-fashioned restaurant up on a mountain. Here's all the dishes in order of serving, sans the candy&cakes&cookies-buffet:
1. Brantevik-style pickled herring; Mustard-pickled herring; Onion-pickled herring; Hausfrau-style pickled herring; Matjessill (a local kind of - you guessed it - pickled herring)
2. Juniper-graved salmon; Dill- and cognac graved salmon; hard-boiled eggs with mayo and shrimps; smoked salmon; poached fjell-charr; Skagentårta*; Hovmästarsås**
3. Jul-ham; Jellied veal; Smoked reindeer-heart; Graved moose; Bear sausage; Moose salami; Paté of game; sweet honeymustard and sharp mustard; beet root salad (more like red beet-root slaw)
4. Meatballs; Wieners (called Prince-sausages); Side of pork; Jansson's temptation***; Cream-stewed leaf cabbage; stewed red cabbage
5. Lutfisk (the lye-marinated fish) served with boiled potatoes, butter, white pepper sauce/gravy, and cumin, plus freshly ground horseradish and green peas
*https://sv.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skagenr%C3%B6ra
**https://sv.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hovm%C3%A4stars%C3%A5s
***https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jansson%27s_temptation
The candy et c table contained over twenty various goodies, from home-made marmalade candies to saffron-flavoured panacotta, several kinds of cinnamon and ginger bread/cookies/cakes.
No wafer-thin mints, thank Frö for small mercies!