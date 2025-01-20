President Trump signs a handful of executive orders in front of the crowd before heading back to the Oval Office to sign more executive orders:
Examples of the later EOs include pardoning 1,500 J6ers and withdrawing from the WHO!!
Watch along with the Chorus as Donald Trump is inaugurated for his second term as president. The actual swearing in is set for noon, but the “festivities” start………now!
Today’s events live on PBS (including coverage of the upcoming inaugural balls)
What are we hoping to see from the second Trump presidency? Let’s chat while we watch!
Edit: It’s official!
Here’s Trump’s full speech:
Another topic of conversation, pre-emptive pardons for Fauci, Milley, and the entire J6 commission.
https://apnews.com/article/biden-trump-fauci-milley-pardons-january-6-3cba287f89051513fb48d7ae700ae747
Biden pardons Fauci and Milley in an effort to guard against potential ‘revenge’ by Trump
Edit: Another round for his family, too:
https://x.com/GermanJP916/status/1881384783797969029
Man look at all those Democrats smiling and joking just an hour before Literally Hitler takes office!
Edit: Right as I said that, a very very very angry Hillary Clinton appeared on-screen....I guess they aren't ALL happy and joking.