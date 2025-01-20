President Trump signs a handful of executive orders in front of the crowd before heading back to the Oval Office to sign more executive orders:

Examples of the later EOs include pardoning 1,500 J6ers and withdrawing from the WHO!!

Watch along with the Chorus as Donald Trump is inaugurated for his second term as president. The actual swearing in is set for noon, but the “festivities” start………now!

Today’s events live on PBS (including coverage of the upcoming inaugural balls)

What are we hoping to see from the second Trump presidency? Let’s chat while we watch!

Edit: It’s official!

Here’s Trump’s full speech: