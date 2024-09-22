I didn’t really intend on writing about the recent Puff Daddy P. Diddy arrest, but a few tidbits keep tumbling around in my brain, and at this point I realize the only way to shut them up is to write about them, so here we go. (When I was younger, I scoffed when writer’s said they ‘channeled’ a story more than wrote it. I am more sympathetic to the argument these days.)

The first tidbit tumbling around my head is this video from earlier this year in which Ice Cube tells Bill Mahr that the “gangsta” rap of the late 80s/early 90s was controlled by men in suits who ran private prisons:

And since we lived through something similar with covid, we understand exactly how this narrative gets pushed at the top and filters through nearly every level of society. But instead of a lockdown culture, you end up with a criminal culture destined to destroy itself.

With the rise of gangsta rap came P. Diddy (Puff Daddy back then), a moderately talented musician who shot to stardom by signing Notorious BIG — an actually talented musician — to his label (Bad Boy Records) in 1993.

Diddy became an icon in California, throwing elaborate parties featuring famous people from the rap industry and Hollywood. It’s at these parties that much of the horrific sexual abuse occurred — and all filmed by Diddy himself.

If you’re keeping track at home, that makes Diddy the Epstein of the rap industry. And like Epstein (and Weinstein, for that matter), Diddy’s proclivities were an open secret to the Hollywood elite. They were at the parties. They knew what happened there.

But they were silent, both then and now. Almost like they had something to hide.

Strange, right?

But now for whatever reason, the establishment has decided that it’s time to stop covering for Diddy and lock him up instead. And it sure was convenient it happened right after the second Trump assassination attempt. My mind flashed to this scene, which I happened to catch recently as my roommates are rewatching “Prison Break”. In this scene, the heroes have just gone public with the evil people’s evil plan….you’ll guess what happens next.

(“Release covid!” is what my friend said at the end of this scene.)

It’s worth noting the FBI is now in possession of the Epstein tapes, the Diddy tapes, Hunter’s laptop — in addition to who knows what else. (Diddy and Epstein certainly weren’t the only assets “working” the elites. Are journalists compromised in the same manner? That would explain a lot, at least!)

This makes them perhaps the most powerful blackmail force in the history of the world. The combined client list of Epstein and Diddy is basically a Who’s Who of American society. I wonder what those clients would do to keep their actions a secret.

On a totally unrelated note, isn’t it weird how those clients aren’t being prosecuted, and instead are endorsing Kamala Harris?

Long-time readers know I write a LOT of “free speech is under attack” articles, so it’s nice to actually post a little bit of good news on this front!

Hopefully this represents a turning point in the global attack on free speech, but I’m not really holding my breath.

