Screaming into the Void

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
2d

I already feel my battery running low, but I'll try to stick around for a half hour or so in case anybody's up and wants to chat about this!

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
1d

"...how exactly we’re going to stop them from continuing."

Why should you? Both sides' leadership seem perfectly happy to keep murdering each other's civilians, so let them get on with it.

There're only three options for the Middle East, when it comes to intervention by Western nations:

Rameses II, Alexander and the Romans.

Depopulation - Decimation - Military dictatorship

And that's currently out of fashion, so...

...since every military planner outside the USA has realised since 1970 or so that powerful as the USA military is, it and the nation itself doesn't have the stomach to take losses in the hundreds of thousands or commit to enacting real atrocities - and so the strategy will always be to outlast, to make the USA bleed money (million-dollar drones vs thousand dollar drones is a losing equation, as Russia is finding out in the Ukraine), and to target the money*.

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That Finnish study... it makes you sick, doesn't it, that "it's not real" unless there's been science done to it. 'S like that old study on why dogs dance around before taking a dump: the dance correlates to them trying to s(h)it at a North-South axis. Won the researcher an IgNobel-prize too, if I remember correctly.

At least it's better than TheScience(tm).

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Go Vance! Turn over those stones and put a gas-torch to the roaches that start scurrying from the light! I really hope Trump can restrain himself from sabotaging a future Vance-run at the position of POTUS.

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Get better. "VVS" as we say here, a pun on "Värme Vila Sömn" being the best remedy for colds and such, means "Warmth Rest Sleep". VVS also means "Värme Vatten Sanitet", meaning heating, plumbing, and lavatories.

*Swedish has the same word for scrotum/ballsack as it does for money-pouch: "pung". It's old-old, letting us know that the ancestors knew how to hit where it hurts the most.

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