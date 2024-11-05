(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Election Day draws near, and violent race wars are starting all around the country:

I wanted to keep this Monday 100% non-political, but this is just too hilarious not to share. Kamala Harris is receiving near-total support from one key demographic:

Sometimes the best way to break up a fight is to jump into the middle of it!

My favorite shot:

wtf you doing, human?

We all hate going to the dentist, including 10-year-old Dodger fan Zachary. On the morning of October 25th — the day of World Series game 1 — Zachary’s parents told him he had a dentist appointment.

Instead, the family was taking Zachary to the game, where they sitting in the left field bleachers. The contest was a tense one, with the hometown Dodgers going into the bottom of the 10th inning trailing by a single run. With the bases loaded and 2 outs, Dodger Stadium was a madhouse as Freddy Freeman stepped to the plate…..

When the madness subsided, Zachary and his father ended up with that historic homerun ball — a perfect ending to the dentist trip that wasn’t.

I know I said baseball season was over a couple weeks ago….but…..DINOSAUR RUN!??!?!

I absolutely love how supportive (mom?) is — even after Benjamin transforms into a T-Rex.

OK — now baseball season is REALLY over. Probably. That means — football season!

This ref learns the hard way to just bat the ball down…….

I love that he went along with it!

This week I went down an internet rabbit hole of talking ravens — and now I know what I’m going to breed to surround my creepy cabin in the middle of nowhere:

After putting up with multiple days of “Trump wants to execute Liz Cheney”:

“The Duality of Felines”

That’s what I’ve got this week, Screamers! My goal throughout this NEXT week is to be as relaxed and as happy as this little dude:

And yes, you did see that correctly.

Screamers, share your awesome stories and your best anti-anxiety techniques below! We’re gonna need ‘em!

Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share