Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cindi's avatar
Cindi
1dEdited

The only way to save this country is to reinstate civics AND history. “Education” today is Marxist indoctrination.

I would add that such classes should be MANDATORY & in addition, some sort of ed starting in high school regarding financial reality

Reply
Share
4 replies by SimulationCommander and others
SCA's avatar
SCA
1d

Quite a refreshingly honest perspective.

But people don't like reality very much. You know the only part of Mel Gibson's "The Patriot" I thought was worth slogging through all the rest of the film? When he rises after butchering that British soldier and his kids look at him in horror and he sees that in their eyes. Absolute truth there.

That's what it takes to win. But no one is left unscathed by victory. We should always remember that.

Reply
Share
1 reply by SimulationCommander
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SimulationCommander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture