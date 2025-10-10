I don’t normally like posting on Friday because I know you guys have better things to do than listen to me yap (like watching the Mariners win game 5 tonight!), but this short little clip of Gavin Newsom on Higher Learning is a perfect follow-up for a couple of my recent articles outlining the current Democratic crossroads and the path they increasingly find themselves going down...
And last night, the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate featured this mind-blowing clip Democrat Abigail Spanberger remaining completely silent when questioned about the heinous things written by Jay Jones. (Bonus points for the ridiculous framing of the question.)
Guess who called it?
Enjoy your weekend!
An uncommonly short article means we have room for a Bonnie pic! She was playing with the cords (which she KNOWS she’s not supposed to do) but finally gave up:
Short on time… so I’m just nominating Gavin Newsome as hands down the biggest asshole on the planet. I’m sure the not so noble people from Norway would agree with me, but watching his diatribes are down right disturbing! His feigned “indignant anger” is hysterical
Thinking about the Civil War element some more: back then, the Democrats were pulled into support for slavery and secession by their Southern wing. Are they now being pulled into support for political murder by their Antifa wing?