I don’t normally like posting on Friday because I know you guys have better things to do than listen to me yap (like watching the Mariners win game 5 tonight!), but this short little clip of Gavin Newsom on Higher Learning is a perfect follow-up for a couple of my recent articles outlining the current Democratic crossroads and the path they increasingly find themselves going down...

And last night, the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate featured this mind-blowing clip Democrat Abigail Spanberger remaining completely silent when questioned about the heinous things written by Jay Jones. (Bonus points for the ridiculous framing of the question.)

Guess who called it?

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

An uncommonly short article means we have room for a Bonnie pic! She was playing with the cords (which she KNOWS she’s not supposed to do) but finally gave up: