The town of Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, was the site of a horrific tragedy this Sunday, as former Marine Thomas Sanford drove his truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, lit the building on fire, and shot at churchgoers. Four people were killed and eight others were injured in the attack.
As fate would have it, a local Screamer lives in the area and captured some of the chaos of the aftermath. In this mash-up video we can see firefighters actively fighting the blaze — first from the ground and then from an elevated position.
The response to the attack was swift and wide-ranging, with all manner of first responders on hand to pitch in:
Shots of the ruined church after the fire:
I don’t really have much to add here. The star of the show is the footage itself — a big THANK YOU to our local Screamer!
I’m told Mildred provided moral support during the gathering and processing of footage, and she deserves credit for that!
I haven't been following the updates too closely, but looks like the attacker had a serious beef with the Mormon church after a breakup.
A superior effort from Mildred.