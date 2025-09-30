The town of Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, was the site of a horrific tragedy this Sunday, as former Marine Thomas Sanford drove his truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, lit the building on fire, and shot at churchgoers. Four people were killed and eight others were injured in the attack.

Get the latest news here

As fate would have it, a local Screamer lives in the area and captured some of the chaos of the aftermath. In this mash-up video we can see firefighters actively fighting the blaze — first from the ground and then from an elevated position.

The response to the attack was swift and wide-ranging, with all manner of first responders on hand to pitch in:

Responders - Click a picture to open the gallery

Shots of the ruined church after the fire:

The Aftermath

I don’t really have much to add here. The star of the show is the footage itself — a big THANK YOU to our local Screamer!

If you have tips, funny memes, great footage, ideas or articles, or just want to send G some love, you can ALWAYS email me at simulationcommander@protonmail.com.

Feeling generous? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

I’m told Mildred provided moral support during the gathering and processing of footage, and she deserves credit for that!