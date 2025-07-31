Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

Ryan Gardner
10h

What's so frustrating is the evidence is overwhelming but I guarantee if you made a detailed PowerPoint that made it easy to understand a liberal would STILL call it a conspiracy.

We truly live in different worlds.

Dave aka Geezermann
10h

Exactly - "Clinton's supporters in the FBI". Proof of blatant partisanship in a supposedly neutral law enforcement agency. I hope that what we have known for years is also fully exposed, that there was no "Russian hack" of the DNC emails, but it was Seth Rich who downloaded them to a thumb drive and transferred them to Julian Assange. Seth was murdered by them for his actions.

Bottom line in ALL this is that there WAS/IS a deep state controlling DC, and it did not want the will of the people to prevail. It refused to accept the Trump victory over the evil hag Hillary. It, and they, directed by Obama, decided it was okay to commit treason, to enact a seditious conspiracy to overthrow a duly elected President. And NOW we know they continued this through the 2020 election which they stole, even using the Covid scam to pull it off, no worries about the hundreds of thousands who died from the BS, the lockdowns, the deadly hospital protocols, etc.

Justice is demanded.

