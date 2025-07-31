Coming off the heels of yesterday’s document drop suggesting the CIA threatened to withhold promotion from an agent who didn’t want to go along with the bogus “new” assessment, Chuck Grassley has just released the Durham Annex.

From the summary page:

FBI Receipt of Additional Intelligence Information on the Clinton Campaign Plan The Durham annex describes that, in July 2016, the FBI received additional intelligence regarding a possible Clinton Campaign Plan, including documents with purported emails allegedly sent by Leonard Benardo, Senior Vice President of Soros’ Open Society Foundations. The intelligence included data providing specificity on the plan and the attempt to smear then-candidate Donald Trump by falsely linking him to Russia, while apparently counting on the support of the FBI to open up an investigation.

This “July” FBI plan very quickly morphed into the “August” plan including the CIA I just wrote about yesterday. My HUNCH is that the FBI scuttled the original 12/8 PDB because they were absolutely terrified that Trump would find out what they had been up to.

I’m just about to dive into this, but during a quick once-over, this popped out at me:

Pg. 7

“Clinton’s supporters in the FBI.”

Together, these document drops shed more light on what exactly went down during the 2016 election season. (And IMO also draw a direct line to 2020’s “Russian disinformation” lie.)

I’ll have a longer article with more details out soon, but since the Annex just dropped I figured you guys might want to dive in as well.

Edit to add a video from Senator Grassley —