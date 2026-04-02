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I had great hopes for Bondi as Attorney General, but the Epstein folders debacle was a huge unforced error that seemed to undercut her momentum going forward. (It turns out all the files in these folders were previously released, many in unredacted form — yet the binders contained redacted versions.)

After being “stung” in an undercover O’Keefe Media Group video, Bondi famously claimed she had the Epstein client list “on her desk” — but no such list ever materialized. Indeed, the authorities promptly shifted gears and claimed there was no client list.

Bondi will be replaced by current Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who Trump hired in the Stormy Daniels “hush money” case. Blanche also jumped onto the Trump defense team in the Mar-a-Lago case after James Trusty and John Rowley abandoned ship.

After being confirmed as Deputy AG, Blanche handled aspects of the Jeffrey Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell case — even meeting with Maxwell herself and defending her transfer to a minimum security prison.

“At the time that I met Miss Maxwell, there was a tremendous amount of scrutiny and publicity toward her, and the institution she was in, she was suffering numerous and numerous threats against her life,” Blanche said. He did not elaborate on the threats. Maxwell was moved from a prison in Florida to a minimum-security federal prison camp in Texas this summer shortly after she met with Blanche as part of the Trump administration’s effort to quiet backlash over its handling of the federal government’s documents related to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Blanche steps into the AG role as the Trump administration is dealing with legal challenges for basically everything they do. (Keep an eye out for an upcoming article about this!)

Ultimately, I think removing the distraction of Bondi as AG will be a positive move, but it also wouldn’t surprise me if we see a new “full-court blitz” against Blanche as well. I have to imagine the talking points are being distributed as we speak.

What will you remember about Bondi’s stint as AG?

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Edit to add Bondi’s statement made on X:

Second edit to add the reason, according to Daily Mail: