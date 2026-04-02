Screaming into the Void

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
4d

I stood by Bondi, because I stood by Trump. I'm not going to second guess the man. Wasn't Matt Gaetz his first choice? I was all for that, but the RINOs stood in his way.

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1 reply by SimulationCommander
Owain Glyndŵr's avatar
Owain Glyndŵr
4d

Haven't seen a single big name under prosecution yet. Comey, James, Brennan to name just three, bungled. Where are the investigations into fraud in MN and CA? Where are the investigations into the whole USAID/NGO/DNC finagle? Who's looking into Fauci and the whole covid mess?

I get it, it takes time to get things together. But a year plus, not one prosecution, let alone conviction?

And we still don't really know why Bongino left.

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