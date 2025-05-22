Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Warmek's avatar
Warmek
2h

> Over the weekend, Joe Biden's personal office released a memo stating the former president has an aggressive form of prostate cancer that’s spread to his bones.

Well, *that's* not a thing that happens in six months...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies by SimulationCommander and others
Anthony S.'s avatar
Anthony S.
1h

About Axelrod's take. I don't see how talking about whether the Dems and the friendly media intentionally hid/downplayed Biden's struggles so they could retain power would be insensitive to Biden as he receives treatment for cancer. If anything, this diagnosis has just allowed for more speculation as to what he and his inner circle knew and what they kept from the public.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by SimulationCommander
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SimulationCommander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture