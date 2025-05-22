Over the weekend, Joe Biden's personal office released a memo stating the former president has an aggressive form of prostate cancer that’s spread to his bones. This news was released just days before Jake Tapper released his new tell-all (or CYA) book about the White House covering up Biden's deteriorating condition while he was in office.

Here's the statement:

From a human perspective, we should all wish Biden a speedy recovery from his condition. Cancer sucks and I don’t wish it upon anybody. But we also have to understand this doesn't happen in a vacuum. It's extremely unlikely Biden's condition was JUST discovered, and more likely timed to offset the damage caused by the release of Tapper's book.

Very early after the news broke, this was the prevailing opinion — even on MSNBC.

The test they’re talking about is a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test, which measures a specific protein produced by the prostate. Elevated levels require further examination. When caught early, prostate cancer is extremely treatable.

When faced with the idea that Joe Biden’s cancer didn’t turn into the most serious grading group possible overnight (meaning that people knew while he was president and didn’t say anything), the Democratic DC establishment did what it always does: claimed incompetence instead of malfeasance:

This seems……….unlikely. In 2014 Joe Biden was vice president of the United States. He then served an entire term as President — during which he had a skin cancer scare. (Biden also had “several localized non-melanoma skin cancers” removed before his presidency, which is PRESUMABLY what Biden meant when said he had cancer in 2022. But it’s Biden, so……)

Perhaps Dr. Celine Gounder can expert-explain to me how all the experts missed cancer in the leader of the free world……..

Is it just me getting flashbacks of covid ‘experts’ carefully wording their answers to provide the least amount of information possible?

“The time it takes to spread to the bones is going to be shorter”…..but no timeframe of what that actually is.

“After a certain age, doctors will stop screening”….as if we’re discussing the healthcare of a random American. I find it offensive that we’re supposed to believe the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES gets the same care as Uncle Randy down in the trailer park.

Obviously presidential health is a pretty small sample size, but I dove into the last decade or so of Presidential physical results. As mentioned in the MSNBC video above, Barack Obama had the test done after specifically requesting it.

In Donald Trump’s January 2018 fitness report (made by Ronny Jackson), his PSA levels are included under “Laboratory Results”

Trump was 71 at the time. (The age at which Biden supposedly got HIS last test.)

However, both the 2019 report and 2020 report (written by Sean Conley) were much shorter and made no mention of Trump’s PSA levels. In last month’s report (by new White House physician Sean Barbabella), the Metabolic Panel had returned, and with it Trump’s PSA numbers.

(I think it’s more likely than not that Trump got the testing done in 2019 and 2020 as well, but the results were left out of the report. We can’t know for sure unless we get access to the actual lab results or talk to Sean Conley. I attempted to reach Dr. Conley at his listed work number, but got a the voicemail of somebody else. I’ll try via email as soon as this is sent out.)

While in office, Biden had three “full” examinations done as well, in 2021, 2023, and in 2024. In none of those reports do we see a PSA level, though in the 2021 report we DO see this:

Once again, it sort of defies logic that THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, who ALREADY HAS A HISTORY OF CANCER, simply wouldn’t have the test performed with the blood samples already taken for other tests.

These physical reports, along with half a dozen other stories from the Biden administration, require new scrutiny now that more evidence has become available. Remember the revelation that visitor logs weren’t kept at Biden’s Delaware home, where he spent a lot of time on the weekends? More than one “conspiracy theorist” noted this would be the perfect way to have Biden undergo medical treatment without it showing up on official records.

My mind also flashes back to Biden’s 2024 medical emergency in Las Vegas. The situation was dire enough that police cleared the roads around a local hospital waiting for Biden’s arrival. In a sudden about-face, Biden instead boarded Air Force One and went to Delaware. Did the president (and/or his advisors) not want Biden to get treatment at the Las Vegas hospital because tests would have revealed the cancer that was clearly already ravaging through his body at the time? (Remember, this was a week or so BEFORE Biden dropped out, so a public revelation would have killed his campaign faster than the debate did.)

It must be acknowledged that revealing Biden’s diagnosis at any point in the last decade would effectively end his political career. Questions surrounding Biden’s health were common even before the 2020 election, and a cancer diagnosis would put the nail into Biden’s (proverbial) coffin. Even after he was elected, going public with the news would have drastically increased the demands for Biden to step down — not to mention TRYING TO RUN AGAIN!

And if Joe Biden’s career is done, there is no “Biden Brand.” No painting sales for Hunter or invites to “The View” for Dr. Jill. No cushy board seats and “travel expenses” for Jim Biden. Just a dysfunctional family dealing with the decline of a man they resent — even while he made them relevant in the first place.

So there are powerful forces inside the Biden family (who would best be positioned to keep this a secret) who would want this information hidden. And depending on exactly when they found out, there could be many more people who would have benefitted by keeping this information a hidden. (I’m thinking “right after the 2020 primary” would get about every Democrat in DC on board with burying this info.)

Of course, this doesn’t mean FOR SURE that Biden and his family (or others) knew about his aggressive cancer. Knowing government, it’s within the realm of possibility they screwed up the healthcare of the most important person in the organization, despite him travelling with a doctor at all times. (Don’t worry — I’m sure they’ll get YOUR health right!)

But even I don’t think government is THAT incompetent — that’s why I want additional scrutiny applied to the last 5 years. What we cannot do is take the advice of David Axelrod, who wants to sweep important questions of the cover-up of Biden’s condition aside now that the former President has cancer.

But here’s the thing — the people who participated in the cover-up (including Jake Tapper) don’t have cancer! As usual, the cover-up is (far) worse than the crime. In the saga of the Biden Presidency, Biden’s only a board member at best!

