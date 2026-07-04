Screaming into the Void

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
16h

Trump's second term may not be everything we had hoped for, but imagine where we'd be under a Harris administration right now.

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SCA's avatar
SCA
16h

Indeed.

Time to actually understand in our own bones that the Founders were guys and gals hwo finally decided to stop taking all that shit and do something.

Just about the most any of us need to do is take back our own neighborhoods school board and PTA by school board and PTA. If we can't face the hysterics of progressive women and the guys they love to emasculate, we're just nothing more than chopped liver.

Happy Fourth, everyone! We're still standing.

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