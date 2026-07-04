Happy 4th of July, America! For 250 years (and counting!), the United States has boldly continued the greatest political experiment in world history. Although America isn’t utopia, all it takes is one quick glance around the rest of the world to understand that the United States is miles ahead of the pack when it comes to freedom of the citizenry.

While the rest of the world is barreling toward WEF-controlled tyranny, in America we have so far managed to resist the efforts of the globalists to turn us into yet another economic zone.

But it’s also important to remember that the struggle for America didn’t end on July 4, 1776, when the Founding Fathers signed a piece of paper. The British didn’t just roll over because of flowery words on a sheet of paper — independence still had to be earned with hard work. (And lots of bullets.)

We’re lucky that (so far), we haven’t had to go that far to protect American freedom — we have the privilege to write flowery words and organize get-out-the-vote drives with like-minded people. But the political work to be done is (almost) as important as actual battles against the British. Enjoy the fireworks for America’s 250th Birthday, then let’s set about to ensure America as we know it has a 300th Birthday as well!

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“The Sandlot” is one of the best movies of all time, and the 4th of July baseball scene is one of the reasons why:

No 4th of July party would be complete without some music…

Tonight’s fireworks show in DC is supposed to be one of the best ever. Here’s a live webcam view from the top of the Washington Monument. (Show starts at 9:09 PM EDT)