The long-awaited entry of Ron DeSantis into the 2024 Republican primary unofficially kicked off election season yesterday, and depending on which “side” you are on, his announcement was either a complete embarrassment or broke the internet because it was so successful.

If you were hoping that the entry of DeSantis would inject some sanity into the process, you’re already disappointed. Check out this ridiculous article from Vanity Fair:

This article is especially hilarious to me because I’m old enough to remember when David Duke ran for president as a Democrat. I’m also old enough to remember when Elon Musk was a hero of the left.

But now since Musk DARED host a Twitter Spaces event with DeSantis, he’s compared to arguably the most well-known racist in modern politics.

See, Twitter is a platform which hosts “far-right” pundits and politicians, therefore Musk is right-wing, and therefore Musk is a racist. This is clearly insane — especially when Twitter is still chock-full of left-wing pundits and politicians who advocate for the end of capitalism. Shouldn’t that make Musk a left-wing socialist? (Not in the wonderful world of double standards!)

MSNBC was quick on the draw to explain to its viewers that DeSantis is “pro racial hierarchy” which is “leading to pro-white supremacy”. In fact, DeSantis is DOUBLING DOWN on Trump’s white supremacy — which is REALLY what MAGA is all about!

This disgusting and vile commentary clearly went out in the day’s Talking Points, because it was EVERYWHERE — even Reason!

How DARE DeSantis keep American land in the hands of Americans! It’s not like China is buying up our farmland or anything!

Hold on, I’m getting word now that China is indeed buying up our farmland.

"Food security is national security," South Dakota Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson said. "And I think we've seen that Russia was able to exercise undue influence over Europe because they supplied them [with] so much natural gas. And similarly, if China has control over food supplies in South America, Africa, Southeast Asia, even in North America, that can give them more power, more coercive power, over the globe."

Get a load of the MAGA racist, everybody! He doesn’t want China controlling vital American resources such as food! Doesn’t he know that China always has our best interests at heart, like when they lied to the world and got our idiotic leaders to shutdown the economy? Or when they instructed Chinese citizens worldwide to buy up masks and send them back to China? Only a MEGA MAGA RACIST would object to the Chinese buying up important American land!

And speaking of MEGA MAGA RACISTS, do you know who the WORST racists are? Black people.

And by black people, I mean black REPUBLICANS like Tim Scott — who just announced HIS intention to run for president. On “The View” Joy Behar helpfully explained that black Republicans such as Tim Scott and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas don’t have “real” black experiences and that’s why they joined up with the white supremacists:

You’ll recall something very similar happening to Larry Elder during the 2022 election cycle:

Diversity is our strength! Unless that diversity votes R — then it’s dangerous white supremacy. Obviously REAL diversity looks different on the outside but repeats the same exact phrases in one voice!

But the only reason that the new bugaboo is “white supremacy” is because “racist” stopped working. After all, when EVERYTHING is racist, nothing is. For example, opening schools.

Being healthy? Racist.

Working hard and thinking for yourself? You guessed it.

And don’t even get me started about being on time!

This blatant attempt to shutdown any possible conversation because “YOU’RE RACIST” does a disservice to all Americans. More than ever we need to be able to sit down and have real conversations about real problems. That will never happen as long as the media continues its quest to pull us apart.

I’m sick of it already, and we’re just getting started.