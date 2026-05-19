Hello and happy Monday, Screamers! The end of the weekend came quick — but that just means it’s time for a little bit of positivity! Before we get started, though, I do have a little bit of sad news to share this week. It turns out one of the Golden Girls was…not so much a girl. So now we only have three chickens, but don’t be too sad — I’m sure the rooster is living upstate on a farm somewhere. (Not upstate, but otherwise true.)

Enough of that, let’s get to the happy! Today’s opening video features a dog that obviously lied on his resume, but still got the job (Also: If Gavin Newsom were a dog…)

“Sorry, we accidentally booked Sir Humps-a-Lot instead.”

(Also: If Gavin Newsom were a dog…)

GUILTY AS CHARGED!

“I didn’t say a word!”

A brilliant horse engineers a floor-wide prison break…

FREEDOM!!!

King is a very good boy but he just doesn’t get the hang of the stairs…

Luckily, he’s got a lot of friends to help him out!

In this video, DIY master Maximilian Bachl shows off his automated pigeon defense system.

(I’m sure the version Skynet eventually uses will also just shoot water!)

The third answer’s been staring us in the face every time we’re at the store…

I’m not exactly sure what this is, but it needs to be the next Super Bowl Halftime show!

Watching the Trump vs. Massie war reminded me of this classic gem:

We now pause today’s post for a brief musical interlude:

I while back I posted a visual representation of the Hirajōshi scale. Along the same vein, in 2011, Japanese company Docomo made a huge xylophone for an advertisement, and the result is amazing!

Every dog owner on Earth knows what this is like…

(Thanks to Damien McKenna for the submission!)

And as a late addition to this week’s positivity post, we have this expertly edited Tombstone/Three Amigos mash-up.

That’s what I found this week! Which of these gems was your favorite? (The otter playing “Careless Whisper” just cracks me up, it looks like he’s moving along to the music!) Let everybody know in the comments section — and be sure to share your own funny videos or memes you’ve come across recently!

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