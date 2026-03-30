Happy Monday, Screamers! I trust everybody had a good weekend and got a little less sunburned than I did! The good news — the full-size chicken coop is built, and the girls love their new spacious digs! (They’re all up in the “house” today or I’d share a picture!) Both Bonnie and Gangster have realized that trying to get in is pointless, so they more-or-less just walk by now. (Whew!) But enough yammering — let’s get to today’s positivity post!

As spring begins, we see the mastic emergence of hibernating mammals —

Normally, it’s a bad thing when the manager comes out for a mound visit — it generally means you’re out of the game. But during the Rangers final Spring Training tune-up games, Texas manager Skip Schumaker used a mound visit to inform Carter Baumler that he had made the big-league roster.

What a great moment for Baumler and his teammates!

Baseball’s trying out all sort of gimmicks to determine balls and strikes — but this is by far my favorite.

“Dude even the dog knew that was a ball!”

Cats have reflexes so fast that “cat-like reflexes” is a regular saying.

But not all cats.

Cat staff — there to relay the important messages to your feline.

Proposed remodel of the Statue of Liberty:

Sign me up!

Another angle of the delivery robot driving through the bus stop glass:

“So where do you see yourself in five years?”

“Honey, the TV is acting up again!”

“Call in the IT expert.”

All fixed!

When you don’t have enough people for your poker game, so you invite Claude:

…maybe it will be a little quicker than five years 😉

After responding to an apartment fire earlier this month, Riverside County firefighters found four cats — three of which were unconscious and not breathing. That’s when the firefighters leapt into action…

Today, all the cats are recovering nicely!

Kitty’s not happy that guests arrived unannounced:

Kitty is my spirit animal.

When you’re just trying to get a cold drink, but your favorite watering hole is hoppin’:

Real people doing real science:

When you’re a Very Serious Military Dog, but get 30 seconds of leave:

“Why are more men not stay-at-home dads?”

Stay-at-home dads:

Well, that answers THAT question!

UConn freshman guard Braylon Mullins isn’t even old enough to drink, but with this amazing buzzer-beater to advance to the Final Four (beating Duke!), Mullins ensured he’d never have to pay for a drink in Connecticut:

There are a LOT of angles of this shot, but to me the courtside view is the best — no TV announcers talking over the action — just the spontaneous human reaction of an arena full of fans!

That’s what I’ve got for you this week! Hopefully everybody found something that tickles their fancy! If you caught something I missed this week, drop it into the comments section below!

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