The last couple weeks have been a mixture of despair and helplessness that’s more or less left me unable to concentrate long enough to organize my thoughts into anything cohesive, much less enlightening. I sit down to write about some trivial political issue and almost immediately get devoured by the thoughts in my head. But by now I’ve been doing this long enough to know that sometimes there’s no way out of this situation but through — if you DON’T write about whatever’s going on in your skull, the thoughts will just keep bouncing around up there like an infinite number of ping pong balls.

I can’t entertain the thought of that, so I guess the thing to do this situation is what I do best — just blast out a story to anybody who will listen.

My mother’s name is Rena, and she was born on the summer solstice. I always thought this was fitting, because she’s a ray of sunshine everywhere she goes and the summer solstice is the day the sun remains in the sky the longest. Rena grew up and went to school in a no-name town at no-name facilities I would later attend as well. (I thought this was very cool, too.) Born into a huge Brady-Bunch-like family, my mother spent her youth surrounded by siblings that I’m sure all have their own not-safe-for-children stories from before I was in the picture.

I was introduced to my mother at an extremely young age — and she wasn’t much older, as far as parents go. As if having a young baby wasn’t enough, she quickly found herself as a newly single mother. In the late ‘70s! I can’t even IMAGINE the pressure she was under. “Here’s your baby — good luck!”

But when faced with the impossible, sometimes there’s no option but to overcome. So every single day, my mother woke up striving to make our lives better. She started out working in non-descript machine shops essentially run out of garages and slowly clawed her way up the industry ladder. We went from living in a duplex to the “American Dream” three-bedroom house as she found work at Union Carbide, Columbia Machine, and eventually even Boeing — where she met her husband. (This happened after I moved out, but they’ve always seemed happy so I’m happy for them!) And although we were nowhere near ‘rich’, my mom made sure I had a care-free childhood — no easy feat, all considered.

While my mom worked herself to the bone to provide for our household, she almost always managed to be in the stands during the (many, many, many) sports games or concert recitals over the years. (Ask anybody in the northwest how fun it is to sit outside from 5-7 pm in April.) While seemingly impossible, this monumental task of parenting-for-two (as all things my mom did) was tackled with determination and optimism.

My mother had excellent taste in music and movies (which I thankfully mostly inherited). Even in my rebellious teenage years, I always secretly thought — and I’m sure my school-aged friends will confirm — my mom was cooler than me. She was tough in rare instances when I deserved it, but mostly I “acted right” simply because that made her happy and I wanted her to be happy. (Lord knows she deserves it more than most.)

Growing up, my mom had a cool little glass piece engraved with the phrase “Wonder Woman works here.” When I was young, it made complete sense my mom had to be a superhero to pull of what she did. (To be fair, I’m STILL pretty convinced.)

To say “she did the best she could under difficult circumstances” is understating it. She did a PHENOMINAL job raising me — including in many ways I only understand now that I’m a little older and see how other people raise THEIR children. And there’s little doubt in my mind that the “challenges” of my childhood directly led to my independent (and loud) nature you all love me for. Without her, there’s no me. Like….literally.

Sometimes in a book, an author will make a comment about an editor or other associate to the effect of “Thank you to XYZ for their help with the book. All errors are mine.”

That’s how I feel about my life. To the extent that I’ve made good decisions, that’s thanks to “how my mama raised me.” The bad decisions, though — those are all me. (And yes, mom, I probably DID know better at the time.)

While recent years and life’s cruel twists have (far too young) sapped my mother’s vitality and ultimately her optimism, I’ll always remember the young firecracker handling the impossible with a smile. Day in, day out. For years. Now I hope more than anything my mother finds the peace she seeks.

Historians won’t write about my mom. There will be no fawning biopic or posthumous autobiography. As far as those industries are concerned, my mom’s a nobody from nowhere who did nothing. I know the truth — what she did IN REAL LIFE was more epic than anything being produced in Hollywood.

Wonder woman works HERE, not a sound set.

