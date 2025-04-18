Share this postScreaming into the Void#WinningCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore#WinningIt's been a long time comingSimulationCommanderApr 18, 202537Share this postScreaming into the Void#WinningCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore275ShareCheck out the new covid.gov page…….Better late than never.Subscribe37Share this postScreaming into the Void#WinningCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore275Share
Fuck that gnome. He's down here about 5 miles from my house on a speaking tour.
My wife and I went over there with several other people from my hood to heckle him. He refused to take questions from anyone or the media. That's saying something for the media whore he is
We joined “FreedomFest” group of physicians, health freedom advocates, and community leaders who spoke, at the same time as the gnome, at Five Points Park, calling out the devastating directives that cost livelihoods, freedoms, and lives during the Covid outbreak under Fauci’s misguided leadership
Excellent!! Let the truth roll down!!