A funny thing happened on the way to America’s worst holiday tradition (passing huge Christmas “Porkulus” bills under self-imposed deadline pressure) — the American people refused to go along with the scam. As excerpts of the proposed 1500-page bill were released online, public outrage grew until Speaker of the House Mike Johnson backed down and offered a “clean” version up for a vote the next day.

Although wins against the establishment are rare, they do happen. And when they do, the establishment has a very specific way of reacting. For example, if the Republicans vote down a huge spending bill, Democrats will pick one aspect of that spending and claim Republicans are heartless because they hate….I don’t know….kids with cancer or something.

For years, this playbook has worked to near perfection. You hate our seniors! You hate our children! You hate kittens and puppies! (As they force seniors to die alone, cancel school, and experiment on puppies.)

National treasure Remy Munasifi did a hilarious skit about it during the first Trump administration:

So it was little surprise that when the establishment didn’t get its way on the huge bill featuring biolabs funding, House data immunity, the year-long extension of the Global Engagement center, etc. etc., they plucked the aforementioned “kids with cancer” out of the bill and started pressing hard:

Heartless Republicans hate kids with cancer! If they don’t pass this bill RIGHT THIS SECOND, then TOMORROW kids will suffer! (Fastest government program ever, right?)

Newsweek DOES get a few points for what they mention later in the article, but we’ll get to that in time.

If you’ve seen the media in action the last decade or so, you understand that talking points are distributed at a very high level, and the media mouthpieces read the words that are written for them on the cards (or prompters) in front of them.

And yesterday, that meant “Republicans hate kids with cancer.”

And it wasn’t just the media who got those talking points. Our elected officials were simply INCENSED by the VERY THOUGHT that Republicans care more about tax cuts than kids with cancer!

Wow, have you ever seen anybody hate kids with cancer as much as Republicans hate kids with cancer? They’re just polishing their monocles and lighting cigars with the checks that were supposed to go to kids with cancer!

Oh, remember Literally Hitler? Turns out he’s just a puppet for the rich kids-with-cancer haters!

Elizabeth Warren, tell us how much Elon Musk and Republicans hate kids with cancer!

And no round-up would be complete without the queen of cue cards, AOC:

Damn that Elon Musk! He hates these kids so much that he PERSONALLY went into the cancer ward and ripped the lollipops out of the kids’ hands!

Look at me. This is my lollipop now.

This is really just another heartless display of heartlessness by those heartless Republicans who hate kids with cancer. Who would play politics with the lives of kids with cancer, anyway?

Now Congress will have to take up this issue in the future — but it’s unlikely it could actually get passed, considering how much Republicans hate kids with cancer.

But this is where we go back to the original Newsweek article, which contained this incredibly important-but-somehow-“overlooked” fact:

The standalone bill passed earlier this year but has not been brought to a vote in the Senate? Surely that can’t be correct, because the House of Representatives is controlled by kids-with-cancer-hating Republicans, and the Senate is controlled by The Adults In The Room.

Against the advice of the “experts”, I decide to do my own research:

So yeah….there’s the bill…passed the House in March. Just sitting there for nine months. Seems like an issue so important should have been addressed more quickly. Like maybe a couple weeks later in the spending bills specifically aimed at cancer patients?

That’s actually, like….SUPER weird. The Senate just sits on this for months and then all at once starts shrieking about how Republicans hate kids with cancer? What’s up with that? What’s really going on here? We should really start asking some tough questions……..

Hold on, I’m getting an update………

HALLELUJAH! IT’S A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE! THE KIDS WITH CANCER ARE SAVED ON THE EXACT DAY THE AMERICAN PUBLIC REALIZES THE SENATE HAS BEEN SITTING ON THE BILL! WHAT A CRAZY COINCIDENCE!

In less-surprising news, the government decided to continue funding the government, allowing government employees to make it home in time for Christmas. Who could have possibly seen this coming?

Officially, it sounds like Democrats are calling this bill — which is EXTREMELY similar to the one they voted against the day before — a win because it doesn’t include the raising of the debt ceiling that Trump wanted. Unofficially, I think they realized they’d be blamed by the American people for a government shutdown.

Either way, the saga is over for a few months — and then we’ll go around the same old circles.

Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share