When it comes to life philosophy, Judge Judy and I agree — Don’t piss on my leg and tell me it’s raining.

I’ve watched a lot of Donald Trump in front of the news cameras, and he’s a lot of things. Bombastic, funny, trollish, blunt — the list goes on. Even when I don’t agree with what Trump is saying, I can generally understand what he’s trying to get across with his words and actions.

That’s why I was so dumbstruck when I saw this video of Trump completely misreading the temperature of the country when answering a question about a newly released Jeffery Epstein memo:

The two-page memo in question basically claims we already know everything there is to know about the case, and therefore there’s no reason to produce any additional information.

I think we need to be clear here — when we're talking about the "Epstein List," we don't expect an actual sheet of paper with "My Pedo Pals" written on it. It's a shorthand way to refer to the accumulation of evidence gathered through MULTIPLE investigations, MULTIPLE trials, and MULTIPLE convictions of people who have nearly unlimited legal budgets. Clearly the evidence exists.

Hell, Epstein’s BANK paid victims a $290 million settlement!

The tentative settlement would resolve a suit that was filed in federal court last year by a woman identified as “Jane Doe 1,” who claimed the bank turned a “blind eye” toward Epstein’s conduct. The suit also alleged it didn’t comply with federal laws for years while it provided services to him and benefited from his business.

(You’ll note that if the operation were just Jeff and Ghisl, the bank would have no reason to be suspicious in the first place. We’re talking about MASSIVE amounts of money in this GLOBAL SEX TRAFFICKING ENTERPRISE.)

Highlighting once again mine

…………….that sure doesn’t sound like a solo operation, does it?

The FBI Vault contains nearly 20,000 pages of Epstein material, much of it redacted. The released portion of the Maxwell court documents were thousands of pages, and many more remain sealed. The idea that we already know everything feels like pee trickling down my ankles.

Following the release of the memo, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was pressed about the sudden about-face with regards to the Epstein files. Her answer was…….unsatisfactory.

Both Leavitt and the DoJ also insult our intelligence by pretending that people want to see the actual tapes of sexual abuse. “We will not permit the release of child pornography” is a great stance to take — but we’re simply asking for the names of the OTHER people involved.

And it’s not like we’re way out of line for demanding continued action on this front. Trump’s HAND-PICKED cabinet contains some of the biggest “Epstein Files” warriors in America!

Back in February, Pam Bondi said she had the client list “on her desk.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn appeared on FOX Business and explained these initial files were just the beginning, and the goal was to “break apart what became a global human trafficking/sex trafficking ring — about a $150 billion/year business.”

The odds that Epstein and Maxwell comprised the entire global human trafficking/sex trafficking ring that Senator Blackburn is talking about — roughly zero.

But that was BEFORE. Back when Pam Bondi and the White House were happy to host hype sessions celebrating the “PHASE ONE” release of the Epstein Files.

This stunt quickly backfired for two reasons. First, inviting “selected” journalists to an event and providing them information doesn’t look good. Just release the files online for everybody. (The documents quickly found their way online anyway.) Second, many of the documents provided WERE ALREADY IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN. Embarrassingly, the “Phase One” binders contained REDACTED documents that were already available in unredacted form!

At the risk of sounding redundant, here’s what the DoJ said back then:

There’s that phrase again — “First Phase.” This almost automatically implies further phases releasing more information. Bondi more or less says this outright further down the page. (Highlighting mine)

But today we’re supposed to believe that Epstein’s extensive network was just him and his girlfriend? Why is the rain so warm, and only falling on my toes?

Pam Bondi wasn’t the only Epstein warrior in Trump’s circle. FBI Director Kash Patel was hyping up the investigation as well, promising we’ll FINALLY get transparency in this matter:

“There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued. If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be. The oath we take is to the Constitution, and under my leadership, that promise will be upheld without compromise.”

Given this ENTHUSIASTIC and promissory stance of Trump’s own Cabinet, OF COURSE it’s a story when the narrative suddenly shifts to “nothing to see here.” Trump’s dismissal of the question is offensive.

From start to finish, Epstein’s case ONLY made sense if he was part of an intelligence-gathering op. (Note, this doesn’t mean Epstein was blackmailing people directly.) This means that people were sex trafficking children for the purpose of gaining and maintaining power. I don’t KNOW if that’s the most evil thing in the world, but I’m not coming up with anything worse.

Covering it up isn’t much better. (Ask the UK!)

A large section of 2024 Trump voters are Trump voters specifically to get accountability for the BS the government’s been up to lately. Off the top of my head, my list includes January 6th, covid campaigns and origins, Russiagate (still), Crossfire Hurricane, the list goes on and on.

Unfortunately, we have seen VERY little movement on any of these domestic issues while Trump compromises on his foreign policy promises. And while some people (many of whom are in the “Epstein Binders” video above) have — very suspiciously — pivoted on numerous issues exactly when Trump does, for most of us, Trump does not command unlimited devotion.

Is it such a shock that I’m concerned the powerful child rapists are getting away with their crimes and are STILL operating at the top levels of our government? Why aren’t YOU worried about that, President Trump?

Anyway, this whole article is wrongthink, so I’m gonna need you to look here:

