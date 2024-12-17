During the 2024 election cycle, most of the country moved significantly to the right. However, the shift in (very blue) Washington State was almost imperceptible — and was arguably to the LEFT when you consider the makeup of the state legislature. (This is baffling considering that Washington has been rapidly circling the drain for a decade or so.)

Recently, the state has found itself in the middle of some national headlines — and not the kind that make you want to pack up and head for the Pacific Northwest:

You might think that story sounds familiar, but you might be thinking of that other incident instead:

Details of the raid are here. And these scandals are in addition to the multiple staff members arrested in the long-running abuse occurring in the St. Helens School District just across the river in Oregon.

Priority #1 — Hire people who will TEACH kids, not TOUCH kids.

In this video, Democratic Senator Patty Murray explains how happy it makes her to flood the state’s judicial system with Biden/Harris judges now that Democrats have been soundly defeated at the polls:

And what types of things are those Biden/Harris judges going to be doing? Overturning the will of the people, obviously!

But see in Washington it doesn’t matter what you actually vote for, only what the government will actually give you. (Ask us about $30 car tabs — or the destruction of our hydroelectric dams.)

K5 has the story:

When you’re an elected official, sometimes you have to save Democracy from itself, you understand.

Another recent story that caught my eye is an “update” to the state’s hate crime law. I encountered a lot of gnashing of teeth about the wording of the proposed bill — but the sad truth is the terrible language is ALREADY law.

The existing opening of the current law:

A person is guilty of a hate crime offense if the person maliciously and intentionally commits one of the following acts because of their perception of another person's race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, or mental, physical, or sensory disability:

The proposed change in bold:

A person is guilty of a hate crime offense if the person maliciously and intentionally commits one of the following acts in whole or in part because of their perception of another person's race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, or mental, physical, or sensory disability:

So while it’s true that this revision DOES expand the number of hate crimes, and that’s not a good thing, the point of attack should be the wording of the original law and not just the proposed revision.

The good news in Washington is that Jay Inslee won’t be governor for much longer. The bad news is he’s going to set fire to the state before he goes:

This is an incredibly stupid attempt to cover the state’s multi-billion-dollar shortfalls expected for (at the very least) the near future. But what’s causing those huge budget deficits? It’s a huge mystery!

The Department of Corrections Health Services Division is seeking a highly motivated and professional candidate to take on the newly established role of Gender Affirming Medical Specialist (Physician 3). The work performed will be done at various correctional facilities and will utilize telehealth, a new telecommunication and digital communication technology. The Gender Affirming Medical Specialist (Physician 3) is under the supervision of the Deputy Chief Medical Officer. Analyzes, directs, and coordinates medical care provided to transgender and gender diverse incarcerated individuals statewide, both in person and through telehealth modality. Collaboratively develops and coordinates the gender Affirming Care Program with the Gender Affirming Program Coordinator, Gender Affirming Patient Navigators, and the Unified Leadership Team including Health Services Executives. Collaboratively implements protocols using a systems approach for the provision of health care related to gender dysphoria and transgender individuals. Maintains a positive professional relationship with individuals and co-workers and uses positive problem-solving skills.

Remember how Kamala Harris got mocked for her stance on trans prisoners? Washington’s implementing it — and charging the taxpayers a pretty penny to do so!

What could possibly go wrong?

Fortunately, trans-sanity may just prevail when it comes to boys in girls’ sports. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association recently published proposed amendments for the 2025-26 school year, and among them is one that ensures only girls play in girls’ sports:

More precise wording regarding the second amendment listed creates an “open” category that anybody can join. (My guess is this will go unused because competing against girls is the whole point.) Voting on these amendments takes place in April.

For years now, Washington has been on the forefront of the progressive movement (and thus, the future itself). It’s a little bit weird to see the state now ‘living in the past’ and not understanding the country’s massive rejection of progressive politics. Hopefully we don’t have to go Full California and serve as an example to the rest of the country of what NOT to do.

One final meme for Jay Inslee before he leaves office (and relevance) forever: