Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
2dEdited

Reminder that because of the holiday, we get our weekly positivity post tomorrow!

Edit: Also, is it Paddy Cake or Patty Cake or Pat-a-Cake?

Reply
Share
5 replies by SimulationCommander and others
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
2dEdited

Truly unbelievable Republicans can't seize upon how utterly deranged the Left has become.

I feel like I could do it sleep walking.

The Democrats are like the crazed terrorists storming the cockpit of the jumbo jet (pre-911 and locked cockpit door)… If they get control of Congress, this plane is going down... fast

The Ds have got nothin'. No ideas, no policies that benefit average American citizens. They are a fifth column who undermine a nation from within, usually in favor of an enemy nation or ideology. China, Marxism, Islam and paganism. Their supporters are obtuse, harbor evil and legion. A bad combination for a free nation

Reply
Share
16 replies by SimulationCommander and others
79 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SimulationCommander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture