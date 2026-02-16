For months, the specter of the midterm elections have been hanging over the country like giant shadows in the clouds of a Lovecraft novel, but with separate appearances by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton this weekend, we’ve officially kicked off the 2026 political midterm season. (Before we even get “real” spring training games — boo!)

Unlike typical election cycles, the midterms feel very important this time around because Democrats can derail entire Trump agenda with just a few wins — which is kind of ironic because although Republicans control all three branches of government, the GOP’s still passing the Biden budget. While the Democrats have little broad support across the country, they rule the big blue areas (and states) like kings and change the rules whenever they have the power.

One great example is Virginia, where incoming governor Abigail Spanberger ran a campaign focused on affordability, but when in office IMMEDIATELY focused on multiple progressive goals — ending state cooperation with ICE officials, higher taxes, and reducing mandatory minimums. This has left Virginia voters feeling like victims of a bait-and-switch, but they can’t do much about it — especially if Virginia’s new proposed district map goes through.

Although Democrats only need a few wins to destroy the Trump agenda, they’re also incredibly vulnerable as their overall approval rating continues to plummet. Democrats understand they’re in danger of losing a huge chunk of the gains they’ve made over the last 20 years, so it’s unsurprising to see them going balls-to-the-wall in this election cycle.

Sadly, it’s ALSO not surprising to see the GOP completely misunderstanding the importance of the upcoming elections. While Pam Bondi flounders through hearings and Trump (once again) focuses his ire on Thomas Massie, Democrats are setting themselves up for midterm gains by (once again) being a step ahead of the GOP. (This is a harsh reminder of my infuriating experiences at the local, state, and national level attempting to deal with Republican politicians.)

Republicans probably won’t even get the SAVE Act passed — which most likely wouldn’t even move the needle AT ALL because even Oregon supposedly verifies citizenship before placing somebody on the voter rolls (though not so much in practice). I very much doubt voting fraud is done with illegals in the first place because there’s so many ways to “cheat” using ballot harvesting after you’ve littered the cityscape with “legal” ballots just waiting to be picked up. Even if (by some miracle) the SAVE Act were passed tomorrow, there’s zero doubt it would be held up in court long past the midterm elections.

As mentioned above, the major problem Democrats face is shrinking support from the broader community. Millions of voters fled blue states during covid, and the upcoming census is likely to drastically swing House numbers toward red states. This will be compounded by losses of illegal immigrants, who still count toward House representation. (Remind you of anything?)

To compound these issues, the AOC/Mamdani/Katie Wilson wing of Democratic party are the only ones with real political momentum — but that group is organizing unpopular things such as anti-ICE protests in (and out of) school, and coordinating online in Minnesota to follow/harass ICE agents. Or maybe disable their vehicles.

The “protestors” literally learn that if you see somebody getting arrested, you can just dearrest them! It’s fun and easy! (Though it may require you to go to jail!)

(Full “manual” here:)

Here’s what a dearrest looks like in practice:

(Translated from Spanish)

NEIGHBORS RESCUE MEXICAN MAN FROM ICE



This is how the People of Minnesota refused to let the ICE KILLERS take their neighbor.



The People United, Will Never Be Defeated...

But those “anti-ICE protests” turn into mobs real quick — just throw in a red hat.

This behavior polls extremely well with a very specific subset of people who were going to always vote for the Democrat, but it drives (many) others away from the party. Democrats know they have to “moderate” for the midterms, so they sent out the Wise Democratic Elders to explain The Situation to progressives.

This 5-minute video perfectly sums up the current iteration of the Democrats — we know we’re morally superior but we have to moderate a little to win elections and advance the long-term goals we can’t admit we have because then people would stop voting for us.

Across the Atlantic Ocean, Hillary Clinton was echoing some of the same themes at the Munich Security Conference. (Why Hillary Clinton is even speaking at an international engagement badmouthing America, I don’t really understand.)

This reminds me of the major shift just before the 2024 election in which Kamala Harris pretended like she was always for secure borders. But just like Harris, the values of Democrats have not changed, they just need to win some elections by pretending they’ve seen the light so they can continue to advance their long-term goals. (It’s even POSSIBLE Democrats wouldn’t immediately re-open the border upon winning the White House, but that will be very difficult when the base is demanding an end to all efforts to curb illegal immigration.)

Democrats can’t accomplish their long-term goals while the places they run are unlivable shitholes. There’s a certain type of ENERGY humans generate when they’re gathered together — in places that are well-run and full of well-intentioned people, that energy is extremely positive and infectious. (Think of a crowd at a baseball game, or New York City 25 years ago.)

On the other hand, the energy in places like Portland is a mix of hopelessness and despondency — the glorious buildings are still standing but it feels like we’re waiting for nature to reclaim everything as the city collapses.

Even Obama knows that’s no way to win elections — so Democrats will pretend to moderate to the middle and promise to be “the adults in the room” that will “get us back to normal.”

The major hurdle there will be the politicians themselves, who have spent a lifetime flexing their supposed moral superiority.

Them — “We don’t do that us/them mean, angry thing. That’s them.”

Also them —

After years of saying you can’t love America only when you win, Democratic politicians sure seem to hate America when they lose. Trust them when they say their values haven’t changed — only how they talk about them in public.

