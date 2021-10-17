When you tear out a man's tongue, you're not proving him a liar -
You're only telling the world you fear what he might say.
Well, after being kicked off the Bully Blue Bird, I guess it’s time to evolve the means of communication. Let’s be honest, having a limit of 240 characters is stupid anyway. I wish I had been able to save my follower list before losing it all, but it is what it is.
This will be a place where we talk about the latest news from the perspective of an ‘old-school’ liberal, with heavy emphasis on why our system was set up the way it was - and how going back to those principles would solve our problems today.
We’ll go through covid madness and review the data showing the virus is seasonal and our hospitals were never in danger. As the winter wave comes, we’ll discuss vaccine efficacy and why mandates always fail. We’ll do all this while thumbing our noses at the evil censors and promoting freedom.
If you have something you want to see, name it. The best part about a blank slate is that you can create anything!
If you are living in WA state, why is it that not one media outlet looks at WA state with its onerous Inslee/state-control mask/vac mandates? It seems that only the very free states and the most ludicrously shutdown areas (CA, NYC) get all the attention. For example, has Inslee ever been caught maskless in an indoor space? Does Inslee really believe all the fear hype or has he been bought off by Big Pharma like so many other politicians? In WA, there doesn't appear to be any lawsuits regarding the mask/vac mandates and the protests seem few and far between (is Antifa an issue in protesting vac mandates here, as it is elsewhere?). Why does WA double down on Inslee's failed mask/vac mandates? Do any businesses/counties in WA state fight them? Nary a peep. I see no stories about all the permanently lost/closed small businesses due to the useless mandates and lockdowns. The local news stations are just full of fear and there is never any questioning about what is going on and why WA mandates are fine while those states/countries without mandates have lower covid rates. Is WA state full of just sheep at this point?
The first posts of yours I saw were in December '21.
Is there a way to search for Substack posts by the date they were posted? All I see is the indefinite scrolling you have to do after you go to a blog's Archive page.