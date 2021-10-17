Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cat's avatar
cat
Nov 14, 2021

If you are living in WA state, why is it that not one media outlet looks at WA state with its onerous Inslee/state-control mask/vac mandates? It seems that only the very free states and the most ludicrously shutdown areas (CA, NYC) get all the attention. For example, has Inslee ever been caught maskless in an indoor space? Does Inslee really believe all the fear hype or has he been bought off by Big Pharma like so many other politicians? In WA, there doesn't appear to be any lawsuits regarding the mask/vac mandates and the protests seem few and far between (is Antifa an issue in protesting vac mandates here, as it is elsewhere?). Why does WA double down on Inslee's failed mask/vac mandates? Do any businesses/counties in WA state fight them? Nary a peep. I see no stories about all the permanently lost/closed small businesses due to the useless mandates and lockdowns. The local news stations are just full of fear and there is never any questioning about what is going on and why WA mandates are fine while those states/countries without mandates have lower covid rates. Is WA state full of just sheep at this point?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by SimulationCommander
Arne's avatar
Arne
2h

The first posts of yours I saw were in December '21.

Is there a way to search for Substack posts by the date they were posted? All I see is the indefinite scrolling you have to do after you go to a blog's Archive page.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by SimulationCommander and others
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SimulationCommander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture