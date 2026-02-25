While we wait for tonight’s State of the Union address, I want to quickly go over what’s been recently happening up in Washington state. As you know, the state government has gone all-in on every crazy progressive idea the last decade or so and is predictably running a massive $2 billion deficit. (As the state’s infrastructure and quality of life circles the drain.)

Where shall the state get the money to cover the shortfall? Shall it stop providing “services” to illegal immigrants, or stop using state funds to sue the federal government?

Nah.

The progressive state government wants to pass a 9.9% income tax — but don’t worry, it’s only on the rich! (Where have I heard that one before?)

Thus, the legislature intends to limit the tax established by this act to only individuals with annual adjusted gross income of $1,000,000 or more. Washingtonians with an annual adjusted gross income of less than $1,000,000 will not owe this tax. As a result, the millionaires' tax is estimated to affect only the wealthiest one half of one percent of the households in this state, taking a significant step toward reducing the disproportionate reliance on working people to fund K-12 education, health care, higher education, human services, the working families' tax credit, and other essential governmental services to benefit Washingtonians. The legislature further intends to exempt certain sources of income from the tax including, but not limited to, the sale of qualified family owned small businesses and the sale of all residential and other real property.

I can’t be the only one who notices how easy it would be to change “$1,000,000” to “$500,000,” or to simply remove the exemptions surrounding small businesses. When pressed on this matter, Democratic politicians shout “SQUIRREL” and run away as quickly as possible.

Ultimately, this development is not at all surprising, as state politicians have been trying to get an income tax on the books for a while — but the voters keep standing in the way, correctly figuring that the state has a SPENDING problem, not a revenue problem.

Only part of the history of income tax votes

So how do we get around the will of those pesky voters? Declare an emergency!

The bills, HB 2724 in the House and SB 6346 in the Senate, are crafted as emergency legislation “necessary for the support of the state government and its existing public institutions.” Under the Washington Constitution, that designation exempts the law from referendum, meaning opponents cannot gather signatures to suspend it and put the question to voters.

What’s the emergency? Voters have cash and the government wants it — and more importantly, government doesn’t care what you think about it.

In response to the “millionaire tax” passing the state Senate, constituents have been lighting up government “switchboards” to the tune of 110,000 comments against it (versus about 10,000 for it).

How does government respond to this overwhelming majority of people against the tax? Call them bots, obviously.

The legislative sign-in page does require CAPTCHA, a security mechanism used to prevent bots from abusing websites. But Invest in Washington Now pointed to the frequency and high number of duplicate names, many signed in within seconds of each other, that suggested the possible use of automated sign-in tools.

Democratic groups claim up to 30,000 “against” signees may actually be fraudulent…still leaving the ratio at an impressive 8:1 (assuming all “for” signees are real). This is an incredible irony considering (almost) nobody in the state trusts our actual voting system, which the government defends to the death. And it’s a triple-point double-combo irony bonus that the state is going to such lengths to avoid having the voters (once again) weigh in on the matter. Does democracy matter or not? Do we have a say in how the state is run or not?

And maybe most importantly, if you’re going to ignore the will of the voters when it comes to policy, why on earth shouldn’t we think you’ll ignore the will of the voters when it comes to who wins an election?

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share