Some days you don’t even need to check the calendar — you KNOW it’s Monday:

“Boss? I’m gonna be a little bit late today…”

But around here, Mondays are a day to be happy and enjoy amazing videos like this one!

Speaking of getting outside for the first time, this weekend the chicks started getting supervised yard time! They were a little camera shy at first, but they’re having a blast!

So far, no issues at all with the cats. (The dogs are another story.)

One of you will like this very much…but probably only one of you.

…you know who you are.

Every night, it’s the same agony…

But when you’re 15 seconds late with the cat treats:

When the people who stole their AI training data complain about other people stealing their AI training data, illustrated via stolen meme:

The latest Freaky Friday trailer just dropped, and it looks AMAZING!

Last week’s Monday post featured a video of Fiona the Hippo, and in response TiredCitizen sent me a picture of the official Fiona stuffed animal!

It’s even more adorable than I imagined!

After millions of dollars in research and years of experimentation, we’ve finally purrfected a wide variety of cat engines:

Don’t worry, dog lovers — Gen Chang has you covered this week with this hilarious compilation of canines with sticks!

Here’s another great find by the General:

That’s what I found for you this week, Screamers! Hopefully this is just what you needed after a stressful weekend. Now go out there and SMASH your work week. Speaking of work, I should get back to it…

