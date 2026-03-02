Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
4h

The serf face to heir missile joke is hilarious! To me. To my wife, who I read it to, not so much.

Reply
Share
1 reply by SimulationCommander
Cheryl Palen's avatar
Cheryl Palen
4h

Love the different purrs...our Nudgie (rest her sweet soul) had a loud asthmatic purr- people would always ask "what is wrong with your cat?" Miss her noisy happiness!

Reply
Share
1 reply by SimulationCommander
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SimulationCommander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture