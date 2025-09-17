I was putting together some clips of former CDC head Susan Monarez’s appearance before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions today when I saw this news….
Here’s the segment that landed him in hot water — Kimmel calls Charlie Kirk’s assassin Tyler Robinson part of MAGA and compares Kirk to Trump’s goldfish.
With Jimmy Kimmel’s show off the air for the foreseeable future, it’s a good time to look over the highlight reel of his long and illustrious career:
That was all I could stand watching, but I assume the rest of Kimmel’s material is of equal quality, truth, and hilarity.
Maybe he’ll start a Substack….
Feeling generous? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!
It’s going to be fun watching Gutfeld tonight, he’s gonna have a field day with this😂😂he predicted it would happen by next year….
"Nobody is celebrating Kirks death! "....breath....
...."Nobody should be fired for celebrating!"
fReE sPeEcH!