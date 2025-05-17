While the mainstream media continues to assert they were simply incompetent and not complicit in the cover-up of Joe Biden’s deteriorating health, that story’s taking on water faster than the iceberg-damaged Titanic. Newly released audio of the Biden/Hur interview obtained by Axios shows clear and obvious evidence of Biden’s decline.

It’s been a while since the Hur interview has been in the news, so let’s go over a quick recap of the situation. In October 2023, Biden sat down for two days of questioning with special counselor Robert Hur to discuss the classified documents found in Biden’s garage. In his February 2024 report, Hur ultimately came to the conclusion that Biden should NOT be charged, in part because:

This, predictably, set off alarm bells in DC. After the release of the interview transcripts in March 2024, GOP lawmakers demanded then-Attorney General Merrick Garland release the audio tapes.

That did not sit well with the people who were desperately trying to cover up the truth. Kamala Harris (who had yet to be gifted the Democratic nomination due to Biden’s condition), was VERY ANGRY that people would suggest that Biden even had a condition in the first place!

Ranking Idiot Jamie Raskin was ADAMANT there was NOTHING that could be learned by listening to the tapes versus reading the transcripts!

That’s an obviously stupid argument made by an obviously stupid person — made even more ironic by the fact that Merrick Garland hadn’t listened to the tapes to begin with.

Despite the GOP’s demands, Garland refused to release the audio tapes. In mid-June 2024, he was held in Contempt of Congress, clearing the way for a criminal prosecution that never occurred.

After Biden’s historic faceplant at the (suspiciously early) late-June debate and the Democrats subsequent “hot swap” to Kamala Harris, the Hur tapes sort of faded into the background.

Until today.

Listening to these newly released tapes, it’s clear exactly why Biden and the Democrats were so desperate to keep them from coming out. Biden was mentally gone WHILE HE WAS PRESIDENT IN 2023 — forget a second term starting in 2025!

In this first video, Biden struggles to remember when his son died. (Biden attacked Hur in the press for bringing this topic up, when Biden himself was the one who did.)

As difficult as that is to listen to on a personal level, it must be pointed out that Biden doesn’t actually answer the question. He goes off on a side tangent, then goes off on a side-side tangent, then forgets what he was talking about to begin with. (He did this often in public, leading to the “Two Bidens” narrative.)

In this video, Biden doesn’t recall why he kept a classified memo relating to Afghanistan, before he claimed he wanted it as a part of history. His lawyer quickly steps in to clarify what Biden meant (he didn’t know).

Here, Biden isn’t sure what’s where.

And this last video is pure Joe Biden — take a listen:

After hearing this story, I just HAD to learn more. So I dug in and found the trip in question — a 2011 journey through Asia. While in Mongolia, Biden attended a cultural festival with Mongolian Prime Minister Sukhbaatar Batbold that included an archery demonstration.

Shall we see what actually happened in Mongolia? (Skip to :36 if you’re impatient)

Biden indeed fires an arrow, although the video cuts before we see it “hitting the target” (a strange editorial choice if he actually hit it). But behind him we can see clear as day that PM Batbold has his own bow while Biden is shooting. And although the video once again cuts out early, he doesn’t SEEM to be having any trouble drawing it back. Additionally, I could find ZERO references to Biden “embarrassing the hell” out of Batbold.

Like so many things in the last few years, the story has a kernel of truth but has been distorted beyond recognition by an elderly man with a poor memory, exaggerating his greatness while lying about others.

