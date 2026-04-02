Screaming into the Void

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SCA's avatar
SCA
5d

Well, I voted for him so the other guys would lose. And they did. He didn't magically become anything more than he was before.

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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
4d

I dunno why all these other countries are so mad about the Strait being closed. Haven't most of them spent the last 20 - 30 years bitching about how bad fossil fuels and artificial fertilizers are anyway? They should be delighted that there's less of that on the market!

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