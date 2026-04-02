Taking a quick break from dinner to capture and post the complete footage of Trump’s speech that just finished up. (Luckily before Survivor started!) The president predictably spoke about the ongoing war in Iran, once again promising that are kicking historical amounts of ass and we’ll be able to stop soon, but unpredictably declared that the countries who get their oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz should just go and “take it.”

Here’s the entire speech:

What do we think? (I’ll be back after dinner/Survivor to discuss.)

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