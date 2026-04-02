Watch Trump's Full Primetime Speech
No Foolin'!
Taking a quick break from dinner to capture and post the complete footage of Trump’s speech that just finished up. (Luckily before Survivor started!) The president predictably spoke about the ongoing war in Iran, once again promising that are kicking historical amounts of ass and we’ll be able to stop soon, but unpredictably declared that the countries who get their oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz should just go and “take it.”
Here’s the entire speech:
What do we think? (I’ll be back after dinner/Survivor to discuss.)
AHHHHH!
Well, I voted for him so the other guys would lose. And they did. He didn't magically become anything more than he was before.
I dunno why all these other countries are so mad about the Strait being closed. Haven't most of them spent the last 20 - 30 years bitching about how bad fossil fuels and artificial fertilizers are anyway? They should be delighted that there's less of that on the market!