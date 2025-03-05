Watch (and Scream Along With) Trump's Speech!
C-SPAN's coverage of the not-State-of-the-Union
I’ve selfishly decided to run a watch-and-scream along for tonight’s 9-PM speech instead of a write-along-and-post-later article — after all, I’ve got all this popcorn, and I don’t want to get my keyboard all buttery……
If you’re watching, comment along!
Psychology suggests I should actually tell you NOT to push the button……
LOL After listing off all the people over 110 getting Social Security: "We have a healthier country than we thought, Bobby."
THEY ARE THROWING MR. GREEN OUT