Happy Tuesday, Screamers! We’re going to sort of hop around today, and we start things off with some of the best news to ever come out of the Biden administration:

We’ll have to see how the details shake out here — and we can quibble about if this is actually Biden’s doing or due to Trump’s impending inauguration — but it’s wonderful news the death and destruction will stop, at least temporarily.

More good news from Australia, as the country’s proposed “Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation” bill appears to be dead in the water. (For now, at least!)

I’ve done a few articles on these types of bills being proposed around the world, and the full text of Australia’s bill looks REMARKABLY like the bills proposed in Ireland, Canada, and the UK. (Making me think the bills are actually being written by the international blob.)

There are two giant red flags in ALL these bills — the first is they allow governments to assume control over the content on social media through the leverage of fines. (The power to “tax” is the power to destroy!) The second is they specifically exempt “official” information — meaning that governments and their lackeys in the mainstream media can NEVER be punished for lying.

From pages 20/21 of the bill

And those of us who paid attention during covid know that government-backed misinformation is the most dangerous kind — especially when it’s uncontested because conflicting information has been banned. This is how you know these bills aren’t really about “combatting misinformation” and are really about silencing dissent.

For a complete rundown of the bill and the politics involved, check out Down Under Journalist Rebekah Barnett and her amazing article:

Unfortunately, Australia isn’t out of the woods yet. The government is insisting on banning people 16-and-under from social media — and the only way to do that is to give everybody an ‘online id’. All this to “protect the children”, of course. And what are we protecting them from?

…………everything, I guess.

North of the border, Canadian Convoy Protestor Jo Walsh finally got her day in court this week. Walsh was arrested on two counts (mischief and obstructing a peace officer) for her part in the 2022 protests against vaccine mandates.

Her part in the protests:

Originally, Walsh was appointed a lawyer who wanted to take a plea deal. Walsh nixed that idea (and the lawyer) and decided to represent herself. Finally, over 2 1/2 years after her arrest, Walsh was ready to plead her case.

But the government wasn’t ready, and asked for the hearing to be postponed. The judge laughed this idea out of the courtroom, and today Walsh got her decision:

Perhaps there’s hope for Canada after all.

But it’s not ALL good news today — the outgoing administration keeps trying to make major decisions to hamstring Trump’s incoming administration. (At least this isn’t threatening to start World War III)

On its face, this sort of seems like a good thing, but in practice what it means is that we’ll continue subsidizing the unhealthy diet of Americans, then also subsidize their weight loss drugs once they get obese. (No doubt we will also subsidize treatment of side effects of the diet and weight loss drugs, too!)

So much for “beating Big Pharma”, eh Joe?

Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share