Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Captured by US Military
Trump to speak on the subject shortly
It’s way too early to be witty, so here’s a link to President Trump’s speech that’s scheduled to start at 11 AM EST (about 10 minutes from this post).
Watch along here: (Edited to remove the dead air. Audio is desynced for the first few minutes — their error, not mine!)
And discuss it in the comments section!
Reaction after watching: Yeah, it’s about the oil.
Now, where’s that coffee?
Before watching, my first thoughts are that Trump promised to keep us out of stupid conflicts, not get us into more. I'm also VERY suspicious that the oil companies simply want to regain access to the country.
But we'll see what he says.
Is there no government official on the planet who can start a press conference on time?