At this point, I’ll believe it when I see it. If we’re not going to get the nuclear material by force, we have to get it by negotiation. As has been the case this entire time, the two sides are reporting VERY different terms — including post-control operation of the Strait of Hormuz. (Trump states Iran will not charge tolls, Iran has shifted to calling it “payment for services.”)

The two sides are set to meet in Switzerland on Friday to sign the deal, after which the terms will be made public, according to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

Here’s the announcement from Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif:

The end of the war would be a welcome sight, both for world peace and for the GOP just before the midterm elections. Reopening the Strait would drive gas prices downward, although experts suggest there will be a lag effect before the oil can be refined.

However, Trump will still have to convince voters that the war was a good idea in the first place — the ease of that job will depend on the finer points of the peace deal.

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

Edit: Now the Strait is opening Friday.