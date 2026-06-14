Screaming into the Void

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JudyC's avatar
JudyC
2d

Sure hate to be the skeptic, but when it comes to Iran and the IRGC, I’ll quote my old cowboy neighbor who just said to me: “it ain’t over til the fat lady sings and I don’t hear no singin’!”

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9 replies by SimulationCommander and others
SCA's avatar
SCA
2d

Well, as I've said before--he's on his own path fulfilling his own purposes, and if the GOP wants to beat the Dems they'll need to get all their shit together which is hard because each Republican has his or her own shit that fascinates them more. Trump has no obligation to save them and we all need to save ourselves, in our local communities because every good or foul thing starts from there.

These sorts of geopolitical rearrangements can't ever be proven to be good or bad for at least 50 years or so and the very minimum though a century would be a better measure, and we'll all be gone by then.

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10 replies by SimulationCommander and others
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