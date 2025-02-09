Last month, the UK Government demanded unprecedented (?) access to encrypted content on Apple’s cloud storage. (This is another good time to remind people there’s no such thing as “the cloud” — it’s just somebody else’s computer.) Washington Post broke the story Friday:

At the center of the issue are specially encrypted files even Apple can’t access. You may remember the 2015 San Bernardino shooting, in which the government demanded Apple create a new version of the Iphone’s operating system so they could break into the perpitrator’s county-owned phone.

Apple argued then, just as they argue today, that a backdoor accessible to law enforcement would also be accessible to hackers and miscreants. Additionally, Apple argues that other governments (really China) may ALSO demand that unprecedented level of access.

And as is increasingly the case these days, the government demands that Apple remain silent about the entire issue:

Expanding the extraterritoriality of the IPA’s notice regime is even more troubling in light of the IPA’s requirement that the recipient of a notice not disclose the notice’s existence. By requiring non-UK technology companies to maintain the ability to produce unencrypted data for all of their users worldwide-without notifying their users of that ability-the IPA would include a worldwide gag order. That is deeply problematic, especially considering that the legal systems of most civilized nations regard free speech as a fundamental human right.

UK basically like the US when it comes to accessing user content. Warrants are required to access unencrypted cloud-stored information, with judicial review of the process to ensure the authorities aren’t just fishing. From the Parliamentary debate in March 2024:

Currently, the 2016 Act has three layers of safeguards: the Secretary of State who asks for the warrant; a judicial commissioner who examines the communication that is the target of interception and the type of equipment involved, if it relates to a member of a relevant legislature; and, thirdly, the Prime Minister, who, as the final stop, has to agree this. — Kevan Jones

This new demand from the UK government goes far deeper — unlimited access to all content from any user, anywhere in the world. And of course, they claim this is necessary to stop bad people from doing bad things:

This argument might hold a little more weight if it weren’t for the UK government and media colluding to ignore the growing grooming gangs scandal in the country. If the authorities won’t handle the cases they already know about due to political concerns, it seems obvious to me they’d do the same with expanded access to cloud content.

In this and similar cases, you might expect the US government to be protecting US companies, but instead our government is spending resources to pass foreign censorship laws used to massively fine American companies. (If you see the irony in the EU fining Facebook for not protecting user data while the UK demands unlimited access to user content, you’re not alone.)

Blob basher Mike Benz briefly explained during his recent Tucker interview:

Although there’s no evidence (yet) this specific UK law was passed at the behest of the American intelligence agencies, we DO know this is EXACTLY the type of work they do. And it’s hard to imagine the UK government demanding access to this information without the blessing of the US government — who will almost certainly also gain access to that information thanks to intelligence sharing agreements.

This is part of a worrying and deepening trend in which Americans not only have to fend off rights violations of the American government, but any government anywhere. Fortunately, this has led to a near-equal backlash. Trump and Brexit and the rise of the ‘far-right’ in places like Germany and Canada are a worldwide response to the WEF/Globalist types that have been ‘penetrating’ governments for years. (Who then ‘return the favor’ to us!)

Sadly, only one of those governments needs to pass the relevant censorship law — which is designed to ‘work’ worldwide because social media is global. Apple may tell the UK to piss off in this particular instance, but the issue remains — sites are forced to play under shifting and often conflicting rules to follow relevant laws worldwide.

Apple argues in this case:

The use of the IPA’s notice regime to undermine encryption technology around the world would also create serious conflicts with foreign law. For example, Article 32 of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation ('GDPR') imposes a positive obligation on companies to implement technical and organisational measures to protect the privacy of their users’ personal data. Recital 83 of the GDPR highlights that encryption is one means by which a company can meet its Article 32 obligations. Seeking to secretly force companies to install backdoors in end-to-end encrypted technologies in order to comply with UK law for persons not subject to any lawful process would violate that obligation.

As I’ve often highlighted, censorship laws such as UK’s IPA harp about the usual suspects — election misinformation and hate speech — while exempting government itself. This is important to remember, because it wasn’t that long ago the UK government was lying about covid and vaccine efficacy:

Combined with the USAID scandal (which also entails dozens of organizations), we’re left with an untenable media landscape — either you get paid off to repeat the government narrative, or you get fined and “blacklisted” until you go away. (Linking Pravda here has a nice kick of irony, since the US media is predictably ignoring the scandal.)

In Cuba, the US intelligence agencies literally created a social media site in order to identify the people who’d revolt against the Castro government — then used the site to organize the ensuing protests.

(Any of this sound familiar?)

As if that weren’t enough, intelligence agencies used “J6 protests were organized on Parler” as an excuse to ban the app.….even though protestors used Twitter and Facebook to organize as well. Why ban one but not the other? The Twitter Files should make that obvious — government didn’t have the “resources” embedded into Parler. Without interference, it likely would have become the free speech social media site the way that X promises (and fails) to do today.

Maybe the future is a strictly American company social media company loudly saying they will only abide by US law, and countries that don’t like it simply don’t get access to the platform. After all, being in an American echo chamber is far preferable to being stuck in the Blob’s intelligence gathering and censorship complex.

This doesn’t have to be long-term. Tip me on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

I present the most hilarious 4 seconds of this week’s “protests” against DOGE.