The weather has officially turned here in Arizona, which means two things. First, I get sick. (check) Second, the annual feline migration has begun:
(Our vents are high above the ground, so G uses the next best thing — me.)
This week was actually one of high political positivity, starting with the feel-good-because-we-don’t-take-ourselves-too-seriously Al Smith charity dinner. The event, which raised $10 million, featured Trump as the keynote speaker:
(Honorable mention to the line “These days it’s really a pleasure to be anywhere in New York without a subpoena for my appearance.”)
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris skipped the event, though she did send in this video featuring an unfunny character from an unfunny skit from an unfunny show.
Trump then invoked the wrath of the Democrats by daring to actually work at McDonalds.
Democrats are calling this a ‘political stunt’ — noting that Trump doesn’t actually work at McDonalds — and Kamala Harris herself is furious:
However, this move did secure Trump at least one vote:
The memes of Trump doing ‘real’ jobs soon spiraled out of control, with Trump himself posting this one:
Luckily, our news media is on the case to let you know that 78-year-old Trump does not actually play professional football.
If you’re in the media, you normally don’t want to find yourself in a Screaming into the Void post. This is the exception.
It’s like a kid who just woke up on Christmas morning to find his favorite present under the tree!
“What did kids even do in the olden days without smartphones and tablets?”
That kid is a future American Ninja Warrior for sure!
The World Series matchup is set — Dodgers vs. Yankees! Who is the country rooting for?
More accurate than any political poll ever.
Oh no! Kitty hurt herself! Better let her inside and see what’s wrong!
Sounds like this is more than a one-time occurrence!
In today’s episode of “You don’t know what’s going to happen”, a man takes an ailing muscle car into traffic. What could go wrong?
Wear your seat belt, kids.
That’s what I’ve got this week, Screamers! Let us know what made you happy in the comments below — then go out and catch those last rays of the year!
“We shall name him Goldenbelly.”
Back to sleeping in the void
Oops! Forgot to include this one! A couple weeks ago I wrote about the City of Vancouver funding ‘high-risk’ housing projects and some of the restrictions about who can collect the money and for what.
On Friday, I got a ‘reminder’ email from the city that my proposal was still incomplete. My response:
As promised, their remarks in full:
Positive: Yesterday morning (i.e. Monday) the wife met a bear while driving to work. The bear, a juvenile from last year, was dragging a moose-head across the road at 0545 in the morning. Probably, it had been down at the slaughterhouse in the closest village, raiding. It's moose-hunting season right now, so both the moose (meese?) and predators flock to the villages; the moose because they seem to know shooting isn't allowed to close to houses, and the predators because the parts not used are kept in open-air containers until carcass-collection day.
Negative: Woke up to the wife telling me the car had a flat tire. One hour later after changing to the spare, we drove into town to check if the old tyre could be mended. No such luck; inner tyre was ripped and the outer had buckled. Which means we'll have to fork out 4 500:- for a new pair of rear tyres (about $400, including the work - the guy who runs the tyre shop typically deducts work fees from any bill over a couple of thousand Crowns). Might not seem as a lot to some, but to me it means I'll have to postpone getting glasses until sometime next year.
Positive: All the apples we've been given by family has been turned into wine, brew and mead and all of it is now >finally< bottled and stored, minus tasting while bottling of course. More than ten gallons of golden brew, as good cold as it is mulled. The Juniper-brew was sadly too good to save:
"Oh it's sooo good!" glug glug glug
"Yeah, we ought to save some!" glug glug glug
"But it's sooo good!" glug glug glug
"And it's too little left to save!" chug chug chug