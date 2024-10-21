(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

The weather has officially turned here in Arizona, which means two things. First, I get sick. (check) Second, the annual feline migration has begun:

(Our vents are high above the ground, so G uses the next best thing — me.)

This week was actually one of high political positivity, starting with the feel-good-because-we-don’t-take-ourselves-too-seriously Al Smith charity dinner. The event, which raised $10 million, featured Trump as the keynote speaker:

(Honorable mention to the line “These days it’s really a pleasure to be anywhere in New York without a subpoena for my appearance.”)

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris skipped the event, though she did send in this video featuring an unfunny character from an unfunny skit from an unfunny show.

Trump then invoked the wrath of the Democrats by daring to actually work at McDonalds.

Democrats are calling this a ‘political stunt’ — noting that Trump doesn’t actually work at McDonalds — and Kamala Harris herself is furious:

However, this move did secure Trump at least one vote:

The memes of Trump doing ‘real’ jobs soon spiraled out of control, with Trump himself posting this one:

Luckily, our news media is on the case to let you know that 78-year-old Trump does not actually play professional football.

If you’re in the media, you normally don’t want to find yourself in a Screaming into the Void post. This is the exception.

It’s like a kid who just woke up on Christmas morning to find his favorite present under the tree!

“What did kids even do in the olden days without smartphones and tablets?”

That kid is a future American Ninja Warrior for sure!

The World Series matchup is set — Dodgers vs. Yankees! Who is the country rooting for?

More accurate than any political poll ever.

Oh no! Kitty hurt herself! Better let her inside and see what’s wrong!

Sounds like this is more than a one-time occurrence!

In today’s episode of “You don’t know what’s going to happen”, a man takes an ailing muscle car into traffic. What could go wrong?

Wear your seat belt, kids.

That’s what I’ve got this week, Screamers! Let us know what made you happy in the comments below — then go out and catch those last rays of the year!

“We shall name him Goldenbelly.”

Oops! Forgot to include this one! A couple weeks ago I wrote about the City of Vancouver funding ‘high-risk’ housing projects and some of the restrictions about who can collect the money and for what.

On Friday, I got a ‘reminder’ email from the city that my proposal was still incomplete. My response:

As promised, their remarks in full: