(Note for new subscribers: Normally on Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Because of the holiday this week, the feature runs on Tuesday instead! Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Hello fellow Screamers and welcome to a beautiful Tuesday — which is beautiful mostly because of the three-day weekend we just lived through! Along with this week’s normal positivity post, today I have an extra treat as well — a recap of Rand Paul’s recent appearance on Joe Rogan! (The recap will drop a few hours after this article, so keep your eyes peeled!)

But before we get to that recap, here’s a breakdown of the best videos I found on the internet this week! First up, any true military genius understands the importance of camouflage…

Speaking of camouflage, this is some next-level thinking (and viewing!)…

We all have that ONE friend we can’t take out in public…

When working from home, it’s important to provide your cat with a suitable workstation so they leave you alone…

Life as a libertarian…

Big kitty plays the shell game…

…best to just let the cat win!

That’s true for now, but wait until the Disinformation Governance Board starts editing the Bible…

Special thanks to baker charlie for sharing this amazing story first broadcast in 1988 — onion alert!

Live look at the situation in Minneapolis:

How do you turn clean water into dirty water? Add an elephant!

Who knew bath time could be so much fun?

What’s the secret to a happy life?

DRUGS.

But not just ANY drugs…

Though the company closed down in 2023, this commercial will live forever.

So it turns out everybody was wrong…it only takes 19 seconds to teach an old dog a new trick — you just need the proper motivation.

The perfect public prank…

Finally, it looks like I have JUST enough room to add this recent picture of G & B — when the catboard tray was occupied, Bonnie chose to nap in the next-best spot:

That’s what I found this week! Hope there’s SOMETHING there that tickled your fancy! Which video was your favorite? What did you come across this week that you want to share? Let everybody know in the comments!

Edit to add congratulations to the Vance family!