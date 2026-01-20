Screaming into the Void

SCA
1d

Baker Charlie I *really* didn't want to have any reason to sit here crying today.

But--that was some story. Worth getting all ugly over.

And makes you wonder. What did they take out of the water, or what did they put into it, that we don't make so many men like that anymore? Guess I better go all the way and reread about the Siege of Leningrad and The Great Serum Run and not waste these red-rimmed eyes.

Heyjude
1d

Once I asked my crazy lib ex-nun SIL to point me to the Gospel where Jesus tells his followers to form a coalition to lobby Pilate to tax the rich in order to fulfill the obligation to help the poor.

It didn’t go well. Because I’m not an expert on the Gospels like she is, you see.

