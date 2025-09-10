Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
13hEdited

Most disgusting reaction so far goes to MSNBC, who suggested maybe it was just a supporter firing off their guns in celebration. (This has NEVER been a thing at Kirk events)

https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/1965857941564633162

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
MDJD's avatar
MDJD
13h

It’s not senseless. It is part of a plot to finish off what is left of decency and honor in our country. It should be a call to action by all reasonable people who want to stop the slaughter. If we do not end it now then we will be next.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by SimulationCommander and others
125 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SimulationCommander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture