Sad news to start the weekend. Tulsi Gabbard is resigning her role as Director of National Intelligence because her husband has a rare form of bone cancer and she wants to be with him during this challenging time.

Her last day on the job will be June 30.

Here’s the letter she posted on Twitter:

I’ve always liked Tulsi and think she did an admirable job in this important role. Gabbard released Russiagate documents earlier this year, proving that not only was Russiagate a lie, the liars knew they were lying the entire time.

Gabbard was also a key figure in (finally) getting ahold of the contentious 2020 Georgia ballots — an important step in finding out exactly what the heck happened during that election. (Though no significant movement has been made on that front so far.)

Tulsi’s time at ODNI wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows, however. Gabbard contradicted the president multiple times regarding Iran, especially their current nuclear capabilities.

"As a result of Operation Midnight Hammer, Iran’s nuclear enrichment program was obliterated. There has been no efforts since then to try to rebuild their enrichment capability. The entrances to the underground facilities that were bombed have been buried and shuttered with cement," Ga(b)bard wrote in an opening statement ahead of the hearing.

As the President slowly drives the anti-war contingent from the Republican party, firing Gabbard seemed like a logical step — and maybe that’s “really” what happened, we don’t know for sure. (Resigning and not being fired by Trump leaves the door open in the future.)

What we do know is that by July, we’ll have a new Director of National Intelligence. If we’re lucky, that person will be able to fill the big shoes left behind by Tulsi Gabbard.

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