Screaming into the Void

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SimulationCommander
16hEdited

Relevant link:

Here’s What Tulsi Gabbard Plans To Reveal Before Leaving Office

https://www.dailywire.com/news/heres-what-tulsi-gabbard-plans-to-reveal-before-leaving-office

Before departing, Gabbard intends to release findings tied to investigations into Havana Syndrome, formally known as Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs), the COVID-19 pandemic, the weaponization of the federal government, the 2020 presidential election, and more, according to the official. These findings will likely be released in weekly installments over the next month.

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SCA's avatar
SCA
20h

Yes, I think she did a good job in a rough neighborhood and I'd suspect she stayed on to see as much accomplished as possible before leaving for this horrible reason, knowing how many institutional enemies she had in revealing the depth to which Trump's continuing enemies have burrowed in.

I've always felt there are plenty of unknown depths to Tulsi too, but her work on the GA election shenanigans is quite a victory for truth.

We saw yesterday how badly the Congressional GOP wants Trump destroyed so losing Tulsi at this moment is unfortunate. She made the right decision though. Her husband will have a hard road.

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