Tulsi Gabbard Resigns as Director of National Intelligence
Trump seemingly not a factor
Sad news to start the weekend. Tulsi Gabbard is resigning her role as Director of National Intelligence because her husband has a rare form of bone cancer and she wants to be with him during this challenging time.
Her last day on the job will be June 30.
Here’s the letter she posted on Twitter:
I’ve always liked Tulsi and think she did an admirable job in this important role. Gabbard released Russiagate documents earlier this year, proving that not only was Russiagate a lie, the liars knew they were lying the entire time.
Gabbard was also a key figure in (finally) getting ahold of the contentious 2020 Georgia ballots — an important step in finding out exactly what the heck happened during that election. (Though no significant movement has been made on that front so far.)
Tulsi’s time at ODNI wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows, however. Gabbard contradicted the president multiple times regarding Iran, especially their current nuclear capabilities.
"As a result of Operation Midnight Hammer, Iran’s nuclear enrichment program was obliterated. There has been no efforts since then to try to rebuild their enrichment capability. The entrances to the underground facilities that were bombed have been buried and shuttered with cement," Ga(b)bard wrote in an opening statement ahead of the hearing.
As the President slowly drives the anti-war contingent from the Republican party, firing Gabbard seemed like a logical step — and maybe that’s “really” what happened, we don’t know for sure. (Resigning and not being fired by Trump leaves the door open in the future.)
What we do know is that by July, we’ll have a new Director of National Intelligence. If we’re lucky, that person will be able to fill the big shoes left behind by Tulsi Gabbard.
AHHHHHHHHHHHH!
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A non-related story….or is it? (Click to read)
Relevant link:
Here’s What Tulsi Gabbard Plans To Reveal Before Leaving Office
https://www.dailywire.com/news/heres-what-tulsi-gabbard-plans-to-reveal-before-leaving-office
Before departing, Gabbard intends to release findings tied to investigations into Havana Syndrome, formally known as Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs), the COVID-19 pandemic, the weaponization of the federal government, the 2020 presidential election, and more, according to the official. These findings will likely be released in weekly installments over the next month.
Yes, I think she did a good job in a rough neighborhood and I'd suspect she stayed on to see as much accomplished as possible before leaving for this horrible reason, knowing how many institutional enemies she had in revealing the depth to which Trump's continuing enemies have burrowed in.
I've always felt there are plenty of unknown depths to Tulsi too, but her work on the GA election shenanigans is quite a victory for truth.
We saw yesterday how badly the Congressional GOP wants Trump destroyed so losing Tulsi at this moment is unfortunate. She made the right decision though. Her husband will have a hard road.