MeriBear
6h

It needs to be $100,000 per year for every H-1B worker. That way, the companies will send their foreign workers home and hire Americans. Otherwise, this is a complete joke and hoax.

SCA
6h

Well, I'll tell ya. I went into Nov. 5 with no hopes for the future and only one desire. That Trump should win and the Democrats should lose. That was it. That they should be sobbing after midnight and that I could breathe again without feeling my guts clench.

Perfect or excellent or even just not frequently vertigo-inducing, I'd love to have it. I wish they'd stop making the easiest fuck-ups to avoid.

But I'll take what we got. All I really want now is for the majority of the GOP to stop proving hourly that they're hoping to ride out the Trump Administration and get DC back to the usual.

I don't expect to get that wish. So you and me and everyone else who ain't nuts and vicious, we gotta keep screaming and yanking Trump back as much as we can to where we want the Administration to go, and to destroy every Republican in the way and put in better guys if we can find or lab-grow 'em.

