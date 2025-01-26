Yesterday, I went over some of the positive aspects of Donald Trump’s first week as the 47th President. (Today, you can add deportations to Columbia to that list.) But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

Trump’s biggest mistake of his first week is actually a continuation of the biggest mistake of his first term — deference to the people behind the mRNA “vaccines”.

The Microsoft co-founder, 69, said much of their “wide-ranging” dinner table chat focused on global health challenges. “I felt like he was energized and looking forward to helping to drive innovation,” the tech titan said of Trump, 78. “I was frankly impressed with how well he showed a lot of interest in the issues I brought up.”

OH HELL NO.

I don’t want Gates or his “solutions” to global health anywhere near the levers of power. What’s the point in withdrawing American support for the World Health Organization if we’re just going to listen to Gates — who donates hundreds of millions of dollars to the WHO every year? Why would we listen to someone who supported lockdowns and misled the public with regards to the efficacy of the vaccines he was financially invested in?

And Gates isn’t the only one in Trump’s orbit with worrisome ideas. Oracle Founder and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison wants to use technology that famously “hallucinates” (read - makes shit up) and combine it with dangerous vaccine technology that doesn’t work:

What could possibly go wrong? Just about everything? And after everything does go wrong, people like Ellison will just shrug and blame the algorithm or lack of data?

That doesn’t seem too smart.

We have public firefighters because we don’t want people to have an incentive to start fires. I’m not crazy about a company that profits from me getting cancer — especially when this “technology” has legitimate concerns about giving people cancer in the first place.

And while I’m a big fan of cutting red tape, I’m NOT a big fan of declaring fake emergencies so the politically connected can build power plants to run their humongous data centers:

Especially when we’re not even sure that AI technology needs these huge data centers to begin with:

And while it’s great that the US government isn’t actually putting up the money for Stargate, this is still another example of picking winners and losers in an industry government knows nothing about. We’ve had enough of that already.

Trump’s second-biggest blunder of the week was tying wildfire aid to voting laws in California:

“I want to see two things in Los Angeles. Voter ID, so that the people have a chance to vote, and I want to see the water be released and come down into Los Angeles and throughout the state,” Trump said. “Those are the two things. After that, I will be the greatest president that California has ever seen.”

It’s true that the federal government has used the threat of withholding aid for nearly as long as I’ve been alive. It’s also true that California needs to secure their elections. But threatening to withhold emergency aid is not the place to pick that fight. (Though I have little problem with future aid being conditional on actually fixing the problems, such as building reservoirs or clearing dead trees from the forest.)

Get the people back on their feet and worry about elections under more normal circumstances.

I said yesterday that Trump’s goal in his second term should be creating a political legacy he can point to after he’s gone. This means taking the job of being President very seriously. He simply cannot withstand idiotic self-inflicted wounds like this one:

This is a dumb move with very little potential upside (ask Hailey Welch), and fuels speculation of political corruption:

This is worrisome, because not only did the Trump Organization think this was somehow a good idea, they IMMEDIATELY WENT BACK TO THE WELL with the Melania coin. Everybody involved in this decision should be fired.

The sale of Trump meme coin was organized by CIC Digital, an affiliate of the Trump Organization. The coin’s website said 200 million Trump meme coins are currently available, with plans to issue 1 billion over the next three years. CIC Digital and another company collectively own 80% of the Trump meme coins and will receive “trading revenue derived from trading activities,” according to the token’s website.

Finally, we have a misstep that wasn’t due to Trump himself, but still hampers his presidency. Remember how Democrats and their media sycophants kept repeating that Trump would change election laws so he could be President For Life?

Screamers, I present Tennessee Representative Andy Ogles:

This bill is a resoundingly stupid idea, and Trump should loudly denounce it as a resoundingly stupid idea and repeat that come 2028, there will be at least one candidate who can carry on the MAGA movement.

This type of talk is a good start:

As we move forward, Trump has to understand that some of the most effective attacks against him won’t come from Democrats — they will come from saboteur Republicans. (If your mind immediately flashed back to the 2022 midterms in which certain Republicans loudly proclaimed they’d seek a national abortion ban, good. If you immediately remembered the loudest voice was Lindsey Graham, even better.)

For this reason, it’s important to view Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees (and confirmed members) with optimism but caution. All federal employees are there to do a job, and we need to hold them accountable if they instead try to sabotage the government and the country.

Overall, Trump’s first week was a pretty big success and a glaring contrast from the Biden administration, though there’s room for improvement. This week promises to be another important one full of inane partisan bickering, with confirmation hearings scheduled for Kash Patel, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard.

Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share