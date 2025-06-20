(Note: In this article, all screenshots are from the same court ruling, so clicking the images enlarges the text instead of linking back to the source like normal. The ruling also has a pretty good rundown of the “timeline”, so if you are a little fuzzy on the details, I suggest taking a gander!)

In an article last week, I briefly wrote about the power struggle developing between California governor Gavin Newsom and President Trump, specifically when it comes to activating the National Guard in Los Angeles for the most recent round of riots.

In a 36-page ruling halted so fast I couldn’t even finish my write-up on it, the District Court ruled that Trump must relinquish control of the National Guard for a few reasons:

It was improper for Trump to issue the command though California’s Adjutant General and not the governor himself (From this section of the ruling, we get this “no-shit” statement: “Governor Newsom only learned of the June 7 DOD Order from the Adjutant General after the Adjutant General received it.”)

The President doesn’t have the authority to unilaterally decide when the below conditions allowing activation of the National Guard have been met:

A “Rebellion” “must not only be violent but also be armed. Second, a rebellion must be organized. Third, a rebellion must be open and avowed. Fourth, a rebellion must be against the government as a whole—often with an aim of overthrowing the government—rather than in opposition to a single law or issue.” (Meaning the conditions didn’t exist to justify Trump’s activation of the Guard.)

Because Trump was still able to execute the laws of the United States — just not to his satisfactions — justification #3 did not apply

The Posse Comitatus Act prevents military personnel from performing domestic police duties

That decision of the District Court was stayed until the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit could hold a hearing (which occurred on Tuesday — it’s linked in its entirety below) and making a ruling. That ruling just came down overturning the District Court’s decision and allowing Trump to retain control of the Guard.

Trump’s win wasn’t total, however — and it’s a good thing. Administration lawyers argued the President’s National Guard decisions weren’t even subject to judicial review — an idea the court (predictably) rejected.

The court went on to say the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s order to the Adjutant General of the California National Guard most likely fulfilled the requirement that such orders be made through the governor. (The court also notes that even if this hurdle wasn’t met, this wouldn’t have justified actually removing the National Guard.)

And wouldn’t you know it — as with many other powers in government, Congress used to have the power to activate the Guard, but gave it away to the executive branch in their never-ending quest to do absolutely zero work.

Unsurprisingly, the court ruled that because Congress handed this power to the President, he’s the one who gets to decide when to use it. (Another recurring theme in our government.)

(Sadly, this meant the court didn’t touch on the “rules of rebellion” handed down by the District Court. I was kind of looking forward to reading that………)

The three-panel judge was also not impressed by the District Court’s claim that “underperforming” execution of laws was not a sufficient reason to activate the Guard:

(That entire line of argument was ridiculous to begin with — like, as long as there’s one cop somewhere in America, the President is powerless to call in the Guard to help execute laws.)

When both sides agreed the Posse Comitatus Act violations were purely hypothetical and the National Guard was only protecting federal property and personnel, Newsom had no legal legs left to stand on.

And while LA’s chaos of the last couple weeks SEEMS to be mostly behind us, this could be an important ruling for (totally hypothetical) future protests in places like Portland and Seattle, where local police have more or less left ICE facilities undefended.

With any luck, Summer of Love 2.0 can be shut down before it even gets started.

As promised, here's Tuesday's hearing where the judges heard arguments: