I’m focused on finishing up my “AI is making is dumb” article today, but I had to write a quick blurb about President Trump’s executive order creating a legal channel for illegal aliens to self-deport (mostly so we can talk about the issue below). Here’s the video posted by Trump:

And here’s how the CBP Home website describes the program:

Illegal aliens who register for voluntary self-departure through the CBP Home app may be eligible to receive financial assistance for their departure. If requested, the U.S. Government will assist in booking tickets and/or with obtaining necessary travel documentation. Aliens requesting assistance will have a timely departure arrangement facilitated for them (estimated departure to be within 21 days of approval). Aliens in need of assistance should take extra care to ensure they provide accurate contact information and are responsive to outreach attempts. The CBP Home mobile app allows aliens to plan your return, including having an opportunity to depart in a timely manner – allowing aliens to wrap up work, school, and personal matters and organize their return in an orderly and lawful way.

You know government loves its charts:

The “exit bonus” Trump spoke of is $1,000 cash, granted when return is completed.

But the cash and the free flights are the carrot of this deal — there’s also a very big stick involved:

Sec. 3. Penalties for Aliens Who Fail to Depart. (a) The Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the heads of other relevant agencies, shall conduct a nationwide communications campaign to notify illegal aliens of the availability of cost-free travel to other countries; the exit bonus; and the sweeping consequences for those who choose to remain illegally present, including removal, prosecution, incarceration, and fines as consistent with applicable law for immigration-related crimes; the garnishment of wages; and the confiscation of savings and personal property, including homes and vehicles. (b) No later than 60 days after the date of this proclamation, the Secretary of Homeland Security shall supplement existing enforcement and removal operations by deputizing and contracting with State and local law enforcement officers, former Federal officers, officers and personnel within other Federal agencies, and other individuals to increase the enforcement and removal operations force of the Department of Homeland Security by no less than 20,000 officers in order to conduct an intensive campaign to remove illegal aliens who have failed to depart voluntarily.

If yesterday’s any indication, it’s clear the Democrats and media are making forced deportations a centerpiece of their political strategy.

I remain skeptical that illegals in sanctuary cities/states, those receiving large amounts of aid, or those with school-aged children, will actually utilize this opportunity. But perhaps this is Trump’s way of avoiding the optics of forced deportations today, while also softening the optics of forced deportations in the future. (“They had their chance to leave.”)

From a government perspective, the app would also provide hard numbers the administration could point to — I have to believe that currently, most self-deportations aren’t recorded at all.

Plus, the whole thing is consensual — and you know how big we libertarians are about consent. Though I’m not totally thrilled with the financial incentives, I understand them and would rather our tax money be used for that rather than endless hotel stays or debit cards. No matter how Trump’s plan ends up, it’s certainly better than a government app designed to let people in.

