Screaming into the Void

SCA
5h

Well, this is our occasional reminder that Trump is and always will be what he's always been--a guy who likes to throw away advantages like some people throw garbage anywhere except in a trash receptable because they just can't stop themselves from ruining the landscape.

Fortunately I voted for him only and entirely as the instrument of my vengeance against what the Dems (and too many Republicans) did to us during Our Plague Era, so every good thing he may incidentally do is a happy bonus and I ain't shocked by any of his idiocies.

I'm disappointed by them of course. What the Democrats intend for us when they win again will be--well, it'll be today's Germany. A grim prospect. I don't want that for the people I love even though they refuse to understand what it is.

But it's only experience that teaches the teachable. I guess what each of us is left with--let us do good--as Frank Siller says, echoing a namesake--while we are able. The rest is out of our hands.

5h

The events, and statements from the Trump administration of the past few weeks are a significant tipping point, to either pivot and rebuild, or crash and burn. Is it another case of a republican snatching defeat from the jaws of victory? Is it just hubris, or REALLY crappy advice (and lack of discernment) from the horde of swamp lizards swimming around 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.?

