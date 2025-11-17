(Note: Today’s post is too long for email and there’s nothing I can do about it. Check the website for the complete version!)

With the federal government back in business, America’s (least) favorite team sport is back in full swing after a 43-day “off-season.” In America’s favorite team sports, coaches use the off-season to look for ways to re-focus and improve their team’s strategies moving forward.

Politicians don’t do that — so both teams scored some horrendous own-goals this week.

First, President Trump — sticking to his tried-and-true strategy of “two steps forward, one step back” (and sometimes the other way around) — erased his recent H-1B victory during what should have been a layup interview with Laura Ingraham.

Trump is wrong about this — we absolutely CAN train people for difficult jobs, and in fact we do it every single year when a new class of high-school graduates enters the military. If the Army can teach graduates of the American public school system how to run a nuclear submarine, we can teach anybody who’s interested how to work in any factory in America.

People wrongly throw the term “fascist” with regards to Donald Trump, but our current H-1B visa system is the classic fascist marriage of big government and big business colluding to create rules that enrich them both at the expense of the American worker. The corporations love H-1Bs because they get to employ cheap labor while enjoying tax breaks, and now the government will be collecting $100,000 a head while the corporations abuse the system.

This is an incredibly tone-deaf move when young Americans are having a terrible time finding a job — even in the fields long-championed by the “adults in the room.”

Nothing is going to drive young voters away from Trump (and his legacy) faster than watching him run cover for the same system that’s been shutting them out of the American dream.

But young voters weren’t the only Trump supporters repulsed by Trump’s actions this week. Libertarians were disgusted by Trump’s Truth Social post going after Thomas Massie’s personal life.

Trump followed his Massie hit piece with a long-winded post withdrawing his support for Marjorie Taylor Greene, who in the not-so-distant past was a Trump fan to an annoying degree.

If I had to guess, I’d say both of these posts were prompted by the fact that Massie and Greene are still relentlessly demanding the release of the Epstein Files. Remember, earlier this year, Pam Bondi made big promises regarding the files, only for her (and Trump) to pull a 180 and declare “nothing to see here.” Trump’s stance has since shifted to “let’s investigate the Democrats who were involved” — which is somehow worse than saying the whole thing was a hoax!

To make this issue — which Trump can’t even make up his mind about — out to be some sort of GOP purity test is INSANE! Does Trump expect his supporters to follow along with his ever-changing stances, lest they be thrown out of the party he won’t even be a part of after 2028?

No libertarian I know is interested in that.

But as is often the case in DC, the other side of the aisle was just as determined to shoot themselves in the foot this week as the Democrats “pounced” on a huge document drop by the US House Oversight Committee containing 20,000 pages of documents received from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein.

News outlet COURIER created a searchable database of the files, and mainstream media was quick to point out that Donald Trump appears in 1,628 documents — more than any other person, including Epstein himself!

But the wonderful thing about publicly searchable databases is that they are searchable by the public — including me. I filtered the database to only show “Trump” documents, then clicked on a few documents in each of the 17 pages of results. (All told, I opened perhaps 50?)

Nearly immediately, it was clear these documents were talking ABOUT Trump, not correspondence WITH Trump. The first document I clicked on was Epstein getting an email from Flipboard, a news aggregation site. Unsurprisingly, the news mentioned the president.

Other files were e-mail chains in which the recipients discussed the 2016 election. The one that Donald Trump was running in. Do you think his name might come up a few times in such discussions?

Sometimes Trump mentions were simply random gossip about who was supporting him.

And once it was even an article about how Trump was right about Epstein!

What I did not find was any correspondence FROM Trump or anything that could be considered damaging in the slightest. Now obviously I only skimmed the documents so there could be a “smoking gun” in there that I haven’t found — but it’s less likely the thousands of other journalists looking for ANYTHING to hang Trump with missed it, too.

Now that’s not to say the file drop wasn’t interesting, or that it didn’t contain correspondence with Epstein. It turns out Epstein was in constant contact with “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff. From the book’s Amazon page:

Never before has a presidency so divided the American people. Brilliantly reported and astoundingly fresh, Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury shows us how and why Donald Trump has become the king of discord and disunion.

Weird that the guy writing an anti-Trump book was in constant contact with Epstein if the pedo was pals with the president. But it turns out Wolff was giving Epstein “advice” about shaping his image before that! Here Wolff is telling Epstein to ignore an ABC reporter:

Two months later, another email from Wolff discussing Epstein’s public relations strategy. (This one was long, there’s more to read at the link, just click the e-mail!)

Nearly a year later, Wolff was working on his book “for a pile of money” and asks Epstein for a couple favors — one involving reintroduction to Kathy Ruemmler, who was White House Counsel to President Barack Obama.

Hours later, Epstein responds “of course ok to both.”

Tom Barrack currently serves as ambassador to Turkey.

Through 2018, Wolff continued to look for ways to make Epstein look good as Republicans looked for ways to oust their own sitting president:

These emails sure bring up a lot of questions worth asking, and questions we wouldn’t have known to ask without release of the documents. Still, the Washington Post clearly won the Journalism Wars as it pertains to this issue — matching newly released Jeffrey Epstein texts to a live Congressional hearing in 2019 featuring former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Plaskett’s office responded:

“During the hearing, Congresswoman Plaskett received texts from staff, constituents and the public at large offering advice, support and in some cases partisan vitriol, including from Epstein,” the statement said. “As a former prosecutor she welcomes information that helps her get at the truth … The congresswoman has previously made clear her long record combating sexual assault and human trafficking, her disgust over Epstein’s deviant behavior and her support for his victims.”

Of course, Epstein wasn’t just a random member of the public — he was an important financial backer of Plaskett. And it looks like maybe she was his mouthpiece the whole time.

What an own-goal!

And the race to the bottom continues!

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share