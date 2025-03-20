At the White House today, Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing the federal government to begin dismantling the Department of Education. Although it’s likely Congress will need to approve a full abolition of the department, Trump has already reduced the number of employees at the agency and looks to continue this trend with this executive order.

Here’s the video of the actual signing ceremony — complete with Trump being the showman he is.

Libertarians have long argued the Department of Education serves no real purpose. Created in 1979, the agency doesn’t actually teach students and often actually gets in the way of education through unfunded mandates. (When the government tells you that you must do something, but doesn’t give you the funds to actually do it — meaning you have to pay for the compliance yourself. This should sound familiar to business owners.) You may remember this controversy from the second Bush administration’s “No Child Left Behind” Act.

But mostly, libertarians don’t like the Department of Education because it doesn’t actually help students.

And that’s not TOO surprising because effectively all we’re doing is taking money from the states and sending money back to the states. (With JUST a bit off the top for “administration”, of course.)

Then there’s the fact the DoE in general (and Randi Weingarten specifically) happily threw an entire generation of children under the bus during the covid years. Like the medical professionals I talked about yesterday, the “education experts” abandoned their most important job — sticking up for children — at the very moment it was needed most.

Instead, they rolled over and took orders from teachers’ unions.

Emails show a call between Walensky and Weingarten — the former boss of New York City’s United Federation of Teachers — was arranged for Feb 7. The lobbying paid off. In at least two instances, language “suggestions” offered by the union were adopted nearly verbatim into the final text of the CDC document.

Whatever the Department of Education was created to do, it’s clearly failing. Let’s worry less about DC politics and more about actually educating children. This is NOT sustainable:

Let’s try something new.

The full video of today’s event:

And the full text of the executive order (just released):