After Elon Musk’s bid to purchase Twitter, the entire establishment sounds like VIKI:
(Bonus Bruce Greenwood @ :42!)
We are so like children. They will save us from ourselves!
After Elon Musk’s bid to purchase Twitter, the entire establishment sounds like VIKI:
(Bonus Bruce Greenwood @ :42!)
We are so like children. They will save us from ourselves!
No posts
‘ We are so like children. They will save us from ourselves!’
And the political class have seen to it that we are like children by the infantilisation of societies through welfare statism since the war, the transfer of responsibility, reliance from the individual to the State. The majority now rush and cling to the skirts of the Nanny State whenever the big bad wolf is on the prowl.
This is well advanced in Europe, the USA is playing catch-up, but because of the unique sovereignty of the states - if you will, 50 simultaneous social, economic, political experiments, some states are not turned into nurseries for cry-babies.
Seems good. I want it to be good. I can’t help but want EM to be everything he seems to be but I am sceptical. Don’t rely on billionaires to protect your freedom. In fact don’t rely on anyone.