Screaming into the Void

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
15h

"Looking Good this Mornin’

My face in the mirror isn’t wrinkled or drawn.

My house isn’t dirty. The cobwebs are gone.

My garden looks lovely and so does my lawn.

I think I might never

put my glasses back on." —Unknown

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9 replies by SimulationCommander and others
Skenny's avatar
Skenny
15h

Glad the "lost at sea" canine was recovered! Good collection as always!

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4 replies by SimulationCommander and others
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