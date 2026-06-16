It’s Monday once again — and as my uncle would say…7 days without positivity makes one weak! Let’s get to the happy! And it turns out, the idea of taking regular time away from the news is an old one…

An actual dandelion break:

Everybody knows that yawns are contagious, but did you know NAPS are contagious, too?

These guys were called to corral what they THOUGHT was an empty kayak adrift in the water.

Rescue complete!

It takes a lot for an AI video to do it for me, but this one hit the spot:

Not only did this dad make the play of the day while holding the baby…

He also saved the life of the girl staring directly into the oncoming baseball.

Well done, dad!

This video reminds of the days in middle school when we had a substitute teacher…

Last night, the UFC held an event on the South Lawn of the White House. Despite threats of nasty weather, the show ended up going off without a hitch.

The actual fights were full of action, but the star of the night was “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, which performed the fighters’ walkout songs LIVE! From American classics to “Canción Del Mariachi,” the band absolutely killed every song. Here’s Staff Sgt. Hannah Davis performing a version of “Superstar”:

Meanwhile, Democrats were holding an sophisticated alternative to the crass UFC event on the White House lawn — featuring Grammy-award-winning Bette Midler!

This event was a good reminder the theater kids always needed real professionals to tell them exactly what to do.

Challenge level impossible: Watch the entire event.

Everybody’s got their morning routine…

Time for some Science: Beach Edition!

No doubt that kid’s got a bright future in government!

Finally, we wrap up today’s article with happy cows!

When the work week gets tough — BE THE COW!

And that’s what I was able to dig up for you this week! Other than the amazing performance by Midler, what was your favorite video of the week? Also, be sure to leave your own funny videos in the comments below — sorry I didn’t have room for suggestions this week!

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