They Just Can't Stop Shooting Around Donald Trump
Everybody's fine, except the shooter
Footage from inside the event, which doesn’t show anything but the reaction.
In addition to Trump, Vice President Vance, Pete Hegseth, and Marco Rubio were in attendance. (Trump has been removed from the building and is fine.)
WHAT THE FUCK
Updates as we get them.
Always the showman.
Uh….this was supposed to be a joke.
Trump going to speak from the White House:
Bunch of journalists frantically re-writing their jokes.....
Looks like the event is canceled and will be rescheduled. Smart decision.