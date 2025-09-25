Working on my longform article today, but just saw this come across the wires….
You can watch the relevant portion of that 2017 testimony, or click the link below to download the transcript. (Skip to 1:51)
We know from recently released files and a deep dive into the issue that Comey was an active participant in pushing the Russiagate hoax. The more clarity we get on exactly what he did, the better.
AHHHHHHHHH!
Feeling generous? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!
Wow you guys are fast with the memes. Thank you Mrs. McFarland!
Arne with the official link:
Catherine Herridge links a 2021 FBI report about the leak.
Here’s a link to the indictment, or you can download it yourself.
Comey responds:
They embarrassed him for 4 years , they messed with his family… And then there were the SEASHELLS, just sayin . 😎
Just read the announcement of Comey’s indictment in Federal Court in the Eastern District of Virginia. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving guy, SimComm! Thanks for sharing the relevant info! The walls are (finally) beginning to close in and the chickens coming home to roost!