Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
2h

They embarrassed him for 4 years , they messed with his family… And then there were the SEASHELLS, just sayin . 😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by SimulationCommander and others
Mark In Houston's avatar
Mark In Houston
2h

Just read the announcement of Comey’s indictment in Federal Court in the Eastern District of Virginia. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving guy, SimComm! Thanks for sharing the relevant info! The walls are (finally) beginning to close in and the chickens coming home to roost!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SimulationCommander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture