Working on my longform article today, but just saw this come across the wires….

You can watch the relevant portion of that 2017 testimony, or click the link below to download the transcript. (Skip to 1:51)

FBI Director James Comey Testifies 569KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We know from recently released files and a deep dive into the issue that Comey was an active participant in pushing the Russiagate hoax. The more clarity we get on exactly what he did, the better.

Catherine Herridge links a 2021 FBI report about the leak.

Here’s a link to the indictment, or you can download it yourself.

Comey Indictment 408KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Comey responds: