Generally in an election year, the vice presidential debate is little more than a footnote to the race. However, the 2024 election cycle is anything but typical — with only a single debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the books (and no further debates on the schedule), voters are likely paying closer-than-usual attention this year’s contest.

Vice Presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz join moderators Norah O’Donnell (CBS Evening News) and Margaret Brennan (Face the Nation) in Manhattan for the 90-minute debate.

This is going to be long enough, let’s jump right in!

O’Donnell: Things suck in America and around the world. War, floods, strikes. It all sucks.

Brennan: Iran just attacked Israel - even after we spent a bunch of money trying to stop them. Would you support Israel attacking Iran first, Tim Walz?

Walz: October 7th was terrible. Israel should be able to defend itself. But we’ll help, too. Trump talks about crowd sizes and is the most dangerous person in the history of people. Do you know that people Trump fired hate him? Harris is way better at being president. Trump loves Putin.

Vance: Hey everybody. I’m JD Vance and I grew up in a middle class family. My family life was terrible so I jumped into the military. Now I’m here, and I’m going to save the American Dream — along with Donald Trump. Now, getting to the question, none of this happened when Donald Trump was president because they were afraid of him! (Aren’t we all a little?) Peace through strength is still a thing that works. But Israel gets to do what it wants.

Walz: Trump WAS in office! He let the Iranians get a bomb! Well, soon. Trump just tweets about bad things and doesn’t actually do anything. We need the steady leadership that Kamala Harris is providing.

Brennan: We were in a deal with Iran and Trump pulled us out. Was that a mistake?

Vance: Harris has been VP for 3 1/2 years and now Iran is closer to the bomb than ever - so…………

O’Donnell: Hurricane Helene was terrible, and experts say climate change is responsible. Senator Vance, lots of people believe in climate change. What should government do about it?

Vance: The hurricane WAS terrible. Government should help people who need help. Americans who need help, if you get my drift. As far as climate change goes, we all love clean water and air. If you really wanted to help climate change, you’d make stuff here instead of China!

Walz: Climate change is the fastest-moving crisis in history! Biden/Harris invests in clean energy! Have you noticed those EV charging stations around the country? No? Well, you might……someday. We’re going to keep investing!

Vance: If they really thought climate change was real, she would agree with Donald Trump’s energy policy. Spending money buying solar panels from China doesn’t make sense. What about nuclear energy? Natural gas?

Walz: Farmers know all about climate change.

O’Donnell: All the experts say that climate change is real, BTW.

Brennan: The southern border is a mess. You want to use the military to deport people, JD Vance! Would you break up families?

Vance: Well before you start the deportations you have to stop the people and drugs crossing the border. When it comes to deportations, we start with the criminals — there’s like a million of them. Start there. Stop the incentives and people will go home on their own. The government has lost a bunch of kids already — close the border!

Walz: Yeah, lots of fentanyl getting in the country. But did you know that Kamala Harris prosecuted transnational gangs for trafficking guns, drugs, and people? She’s actually quite a border hawk! We had a BIPARTISAN BORDER BILL, but Trump RUINED EVERYTHING! You need Congress to do this! You can’t just DO IT. Trump didn’t even build the wall!

Brennan: Would you break up families?

Vance: Harris bragged she was going to open the border and now the border is open. The only thing that has changed is the politics so now she’s pretending.

Brennan: Polls are actually quite in favor of mass deportation. Tim Walz?

Walz: They don’t want to solve the problem! They want to create problems! Did you see what happened in Springfield? Immigration isn’t a talking point.

Brennan: Mr. Vance, do you think Trump would need Congress to fix the border?

Vance: Mostly you just have to let the Border Patrol do their job. In regards to Springfield, they are still being overwhelmed by huge numbers of immigrants. I’m worried about the Americans.

Walz: Border Patrol wanted the bipartisan border bill! Why are we talking about this instead of fixing it? The bipartisan border bill would fix everything!

O’Donnell: Everybody’s worried about the economy, so let’s talk about your plans. Mostly, how would you pay for them?

Walz: Kamala Harris and I grew up middle class! We’re gonna build a bunch of new houses and give you money to buy them! Price controls are another great option! Do you have kids? We’ll give you cash for that! Open a business? We’ll give you cash for that! (Not really, those are tax credits.) Prices are sure to come down! Trump’s plan is terrible.

Vance: Harris has already had the chance to do all that awesome stuff, right? Why did she do all the stuff that sucked instead? Trump’s plan is perhaps the greatest plan that’s ever been planned. Suits don’t get that. A bunch of Trump’s tax cuts went to the middle class that Harris is running on giving tax cuts to.

Walz: Kamala Harris’ lousy term is actually Trump’s fault! We should always listen to the experts. Trump doesn’t even pay taxes!

Vance: I literally can’t believe you just said trust the experts, dude. Are you paying attention? Trump told the experts to shove it, and we were all better off for it. We buy our drugs from countries that hate us.

O’Donnell: Voters trust Trump on the economy more, why?

Walz: Trump had the worst trade deficit with China in history!

Vance: It must suck to have to pretend we all didn’t live through the last 8 years.

Brennan: Turns out Vice President is actually important. Let’s talk about qualifications. Tim Walz, it turns out you weren’t in Hong Kong when you said you were…….what’s up with that?

Walz: I used to ride my bike around as a child. I went to China all the time. I’m actually just stupid, not a liar. Promise. Just don’t actually believe anything I say, because I get caught up in the rhetoric, you know.

Brennan: So can you explain the discrepancy?

Walz: Uh……no, not really.

Brennan: JD Vance, you said Trump sucked, but now you’re his running mate. Are you just a yes man now?

Vance: I was wrong about Trump because I believed the media. But mostly Trump won me over by just being a good president. When you change your mind, you should explain why — that’s what I do.

O’Donnell: ABORTION!

Walz: TRUMP’S FAULT! Real people are suffering because of the Trump Abortion Ban! In Minnesota we put women in charge! Under Project 2025 you’ll all be forced to get pregnant! But also they will ban IVF! States deciding what works for them isn’t how this works! (Um…..it’s exactly how it works.)

Vance: Did I mention that I grew up in a working class family? Well, I did. Some of my friends had abortions. Republicans should be pro-family! But abortion is still left to the states because the 10th Amendment is still a thing.

Walz: PEOPLE ARE DYING FROM TRUMP ABORTION BANS! How can we give government the right to control your body?

O’Donnell: Mr. Vance, you used to support a national ban at 15 weeks.

Vance: The voters got to vote, and they didn’t like my position. It’s my job to reflect their wishes.

Walz: We’re not pro-abortion, we’re pro-women! They want to lock up doctors! Minnesota is actually quite wonderful, thank you. We want women to make their own choices! At least in this instance.

Vance: I read your law and it says a doctor doesn’t have to save a child that survives an abortion?

Walz: Women and doctors make the decisions, not government!

Vance: How does that make me wrong, though?

Walz: Mind your own business!

Vance: How does that make me wrong, though?

Walz: Cause I say so!

Brennan: It’s time for a break.

I guess this is about halfway through….so far I think Walz is beating expectations, and Vance is showing the country why he’s the VP pick. A couple missed opportunities — especially the border bill — but that last exchange about Minnesota’s abortion law really made Walz look bad. (As did the Hong Kong thing.)

O’Donnell: Welcome back. Let’s talk about gun death. JD Vance, you hate gun control and therefore children. Should parents be charged for their kids’ actions?

Vance: It depends on the case, obviously. Stealing a gun from your parents is one thing, being given a gun is another. We all want the situation to improve, but the vast vast majority of gun violence is done with illegal guns, so cracking down on legal gun owners doesn’t seem like it will help, much. If we want schools to be safe, we have to increase security.

Walz: My son saw a shooting at a community center. We use red flag laws in Minnesota. In Finland there’s no problem! If we just take the bad guns, it’ll be fine. Nobody’s coming after your good guns!

Vance: People in America are drugged up and crazy, we gotta fix that. But a lot of gun violence is gangs in big cities…..locking up legal owners won’t help.

Walz: I used to be an NRA guy, but then I met with the Sandy Hook parents. In Minnesota the highest gun deals are suicides. (??!?!??!??!) Just because you’re mentally ill doesn’t make you dangerous — but guns are always dangerous.

Brennan: Inflation is nuts, mostly housing. Mr. Walz, how is giving away money going to lower prices?

Walz: We’re not handing out money. Blackrock shouldn’t be able to buy up houses! In Minnesota we cut red tape and made it easy to build….then handed them money. It’s an investment!

Vance: I don’t blame immigrants for high rent, I blame Kamala Harris. If you have 25 million extra people, obviously costs rise. If she wanted to do these things, she could do them right now. The best way to beat inflation is to have low energy costs. Everything needs energy. There’s a bunch of federal land doing nothing out there. Build there.

Walz: Are we going to drill and build houses in the same area, JD? It’s not like we have a bunch of federal land doing nothing. (Fact check — LOL)

Brennan: What evidence do you have that immigrants drive up rent?

Vance:

Walz: Regulations are good!

O’Donnell: Healthcare costs are too damn high!

Vance: Covering pre-existing conditions is good. Concepts of a plan are actually all we can have right now because we have to work with Congress. When Trump was president before, health care prices were fine! (no) States should be able to experiment a little bit with healthcare! Donald Trump saved Obamacare!

Walz: The ACA was important! More people are covered now than ever before! (Who cares if you can’t afford to actually get sick?) Trump only saved Obamacare because he couldn’t get the votes to kill it — thank McCain!

Vance: Covering pre-existing conditions is literally already the law…we don’t have to ‘do anything’ to protect it — we just do nothing. Trump was already president and he saved the program Tim Walz loves!

Walz: The only way insurance works is if we have one giant pool!

Brennan: We have a child care crisis! How is government going to fix this?

Walz: Companies already provide paid family medical leave. I made it mandatory in Minnesota! That’s a good idea and we’re going to do it nationwide. If you have to stay home to take care of your kids, we’ll pay your bills!

Vance: People should be able to make their own choices. Top-down mandates are bad. Government only wants you to do it one way. Give Americans more options.

Brennan: Child care is almost as expensive as housing. How is Trump going to fix this?

Vance: That sweet, sweet tariff cash.

Brennan: Do you think Congress will go along with your amazing plans, Tim Walz?

Walz: Maybe not this Congress, you know?

O’Donnell: Everybody’s super worried about democracy. Did you know President Trump challenged the election? Judges said no way. JD Vance, why do you hate democracy?

Vance: Make the elections free, fair, and transparent. The threat to democracy is actually censorship — big tech and government silencing their critics. Kamala Harris is a huge threat to free speech and therefore democracy. RFK and Tulsi Gabbard know how important this is, that’s why they support us. Censorship isn’t American.

Walz: Donald Trump lost and said he didn’t! Did you see January 6th? It was the worst thing in the world! Well, maybe not quite as bad as imprisoning your political opponents.

Vance: Trump left office already. Democrats protest every election they lose, it’s not just Donald Trump.

Walz: January 6th isn’t Facebook ads, and January 6th was Donald Trump’s fault. We’re not doing censorship - censorship is banning books! (I have zero doubt that Tim Walz has ZERO clue about the censorship industrial complex)

Vance: You literally said you don’t believe in the First Amendment for misinformation!

Walz: Or hate speech!

Vance: You banned people for talking about toddlers in masks — basically just for criticizing the government! That’s not hate speech!

Walz: You’re gonna let Trump do another January 6th! You need to stand up to your president if they violate the Constitution!

Huge points to Vance for trying to bring up some of the not-hate-speech topics they actually censored, I am not at all surprised to learn that Walz literally doesn’t know what he’s talking about when it comes to censorship. (After all, most people don’t because the media was complicit in the censorship.)

O’Donnell: It’s time for closing statements.

Walz: Thank you for watching, everybody. Democracy matters, and it matters you’re here. We have a wonderful coalition of people — everybody from Bernie Sanders to Dick Cheney to Taylor Swift! We’re very optimistic about our opportunity economy! Also, medical freedom is very important! JD Vance will stand with Donald Trump! Trump makes everybody afraid, but Kamala is full of joy!

Vance: Thanks everybody, this couldn’t have been easy to watch. Everybody should be able to turn on their heat in winter, but we can’t do that because of Bidenomics. We should be safe at home, but…..you know…..Biden/Harris policies. She’s been in office for almost a full term but only now has all these ideas? We have to change leadership — and that means actually changing the leadership.

As always, here’s the full debate (video will probably be a bit wonky for a couple hours).

