Zohran Mamdani’s (second) win over Andrew Cuomo in the New York City mayor’s race is probably not a culmination of socialist victories in America — but it’s certainly a very big checkpoint along the road. Running a campaign focused on affordability in the city, Mamdani garnered 50.4% of the vote, while Cuomo finished with a fairly distant 41.6%. (For the sake of tradition, Republicans also ran a candidate — Curtis Sliwa received a mere 7.1%.)

As this is almost certainly the highest point of the Mamdani administration — while pretty words still suffice — it seems fitting to provide his victory speech in full. (If video isn’t your thing, you can read the full transcript here.)

Overall, this is a pretty solid speech. Well-written and very well delivered. It’s extremely interesting how Zohran is able to include himself in the “oppressed” class when his life has been nothing but luxury. (An AOC story, he isn’t.)

But I thought a couple segments of this speech warranted clip treatment. Here’s the first — highlighting how Zohran was previously oppressed but now the shoe is on the other foot (his):

Left unsaid was “…..to you.”

In the scariest segment of the speech, Mamdani promised to deliver government as a sort of surrogate parent for New Yorkers:

That section very strongly reminds me of the covid years, when government decided no concern was too small for it to care about — so it told us how to walk in the grocery store and mandated you wear your mask while being seated at a restaurant before removing your mask to eat. (Gavin Newsom even told us to mask up between bites — ironically contradicting his own health department’s graphic!)

Of course, these were only the little concerns. Much more problematic was the government telling us who could go to work or school, or who you could visit in the hospital. Government told us how far away from one another we had to sit, and how many people you could have over for Thanksgiving dinner. And although no part of these mandates were actually based in real science, the government acted as if the Covid Rules were handed down from Mt. Sinai — and enforced their edicts with religious fervor.

A lot can be said about the covid years, but I don’t know of anybody who thinks the government response to the virus was beneficial for ordinary people. Instead, we learned that government would ignore (and censor) true information that ran against the prevailing narrative (which was always somehow subservient to the political narrative of one side) while throwing massive amounts of cash at anything that supported that narrative.

One example of this is test and trace — an idea so stupid that only government would actually attempt it. But if you ran one of the companies involved with that effort — including the one pushing the “cure” — things were VERY VERY good indeed.

But as anybody who actually signed up for one of these tracer services knows, “contact tracing” quickly encompassed basically everybody, everywhere. (How useful it was to know that Little Timmy’s classmate’s aunt Ethel got back a positive test from two weeks ago!) The city government took on a job it didn’t understand, couldn’t possibly fulfill, and didn’t care about cost while doing it. Sounds like literally every other government program ever.

A few more notable highlights from Mamdani’s victory speech:

New York, tonight you have delivered a mandate for change — a mandate for a new kind of politics, a mandate for a city we can afford, and a mandate for a government that delivers exactly that.

For years, those in City Hall have only helped those who can help them — but on January 1, we will usher in a city government that helps everyone.

Most of all, it will be felt by each New Yorker when the city they love finally loves them back.

The actual words Mamdani uses are very familiar to me, because we hear socialist northwestern politicians speaking them every single election cycle. If only we could make government more competent and compassionate, we could FINALLY solve our problems! (The “compassionate” solution to homelessness: allow public camping!) In the 2022 Oregon governor’s race, now-governor Tina Kotek declared “We certainly don’t need a red state take over to clean up the damn trash.” A great line, but great lines don’t actually clean up the damn trash — and neither has Kotek’s administration.

I’m not exactly sure if Portland is 5 years AHEAD of New York City or 5 years BEHIND New York City, but I know they’re on the same exact track. (Which, sadly, the government hasn’t maintained in decades!) And while Portland’s downfall has been swift and shocking to the “locals,” New York has a whole lot more to lose than Portland ever did.

While Zohran says the words better than the typical northwest politician, ultimately he will have to deal with the same realities faced by countless other socialist politicians — government does not create wealth, it confiscates it. And sooner or even sooner, you’re going to run out of other people’s money — probably in the middle of that big housing project:

There are a million problems even in this one-minute clip — notice they destroyed all the parking? — but ultimately this issue comes down to first economic principles. Zohran, like countless socialists before him, believes it is up to the government to guarantee high-quality housing as a human right.

So, who’s gonna build those houses? Who’s going to maintain them? And why would government not decide to cram as many people as possible into huge apartment-style buildings like they’ve done for years already? Perhaps most importantly, where is “our wealth” going to be coming from to fund these massive projects?

Of course, Mamdani will have his own specific issues to deal with as well. If city employees — over 300,000 people — are corrupt and working against the citizens, how is he going to replace them all? If New York City is anything like Portland — and there’s no reason to think otherwise — corruption is the foundation of the city budget! (Fun fact, in the last decade, NYC has lost 2,000 police jobs but gained 1,200 District Attorney jobs. Progress!)

And if he really picks a fight with the City Hall-adjacent, Mamdani is going to quickly find out that it’s not “Trump” benefiting from the corruption in the city — it’s people in Mamdani’s own (adopted) political party. It’s easy to sling mud at the rich when you’re on the outside — it’s much more difficult when they’re seated across from you at an official government function.

Another major issue he’ll run into (as it usually is in economics) is that the literal monetary policy of the country is to steadily increase prices. Supply and demand form the bedrock of economics, but government consistently ignores the supply of the money, which is half of every transaction we make. (Either we’re trading our time and talents for money, or we’re trading our money for goods and services made by others.)

It’s possible that government can make something “affordable” by paying your bills, but can’t actually reduce the cost of the service — in fact, the opposite often occurs. (The current fight about ACA subsidies is a perfect example!) It doesn’t take a genius to realize that if we decided to “make hamburgers affordable” by handing everybody in America a $10 hamburger coupon, the “new” price for a hamburger will quickly start at $10.

But Zohran’s popularity — like Bernie’s before him or Ron Paul’s before HIM — largely stems from the fact that people (especially young people) have serious financial issues stemming from our irresponsible monetary policy. At least Mamdani is talking about these issues instead of pretending that everything is great like Biden did. Sure, Zohran has got all the wrong SOLUTIONS, but at least he’s asking the QUESTIONS. Easy to see why that’s attractive for young people realizing many of their life benchmarks are financially out of reach. (Though they incorrectly blame capitalism for this.)

From where I sit, there are a lot of people to “blame” for Mamdani’s election. In more-or-less random order, they are:

New York Democrats for running Andrew Cuomo in the first place. The guy who literally killed grandma by throwing covid patients into her nursing home, only 5 years after he did it! I’m not sure if the New York establishment just assumed that it still controlled by city’s politics or what, but Cuomo was a very easy guy to root against. It’s pretty easy to see why New Yorkers would refuse to vote for him, much like the refusal of Democrats to roll over for Hillary Clinton led to the rise of Bernie Sanders in 2016.

The older generations who are supposed to know better. Originally, this section was solely about the public education system (unsurprisingly tanking after being taken over by government), and there’s no doubt the school system is the MAJOR problem in this area — they seem to be interested in teaching anything BUT the history of communism. But there’s no law that says parents and aunts and uncles can’t teach children what they know — indeed that was the norm before government assured us they could handle it. (And besides, you don’t even know what you’re doing — leave it to the professionals!) I have to acknowledge that much of my “anti-communism” education was probably simply the approved narrative of the time, but it turns out government was right about this one.

Finally (and finally!), we should blame establishment politicians who have been acting like the Board of Directors at a venture capital firm, systemically slicing off any part of America that still functions as intended. And just like venture capital firms, when the last ounce of profit is finally extracted, they leave the desiccated corpse of America in the ditch and retire. Even today, it seems like everything is owned by people who built it cheap before government decided to get so “compassionate.” Over-regulation and over-population drive up price by (respectively) reducing supply and increasing demand. That’s great for the profits of the connected companies, not so great for regular people. For my entire lifetime, America has been “ruled” by a gang of parasites, sucking America dry while looking to leave some sucker holding the bag.

Turns out the sucker is us!

