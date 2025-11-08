Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
7hEdited

Tge issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution. The revolution always comes first.

Mamdani’s win was not about policy; it was about revolution. Listen to his speech. Hes not hiding anything. He openly quotes one of the 20th centuries socialist founders in the US:

“I can see the dawn of a better day for humanity.”

- Eugene Debs

This was not a vote for municipal tweaks. It was a vote for rupture.

Mamdani’s core supporters were not casting ballots for groceries or rent freezes. They were voting against the system itself - against the Constitution as it was written, against the legacy of liberal democracy, and against the institutional scaffolding of American governance.

The exit polls tell you all yiu need to kknow. Mamdani’s support came not from the city’s poorest or most blue-collar neighborhoods, which theoretically stood to benefit most from his specific policies (those voters went to Cuomo), but from younger, highly educated, middle-income voters in gentrified districts.They were endorsing the overthrow.

Scary as shit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by SimulationCommander and others
Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
7h

Here's the plan

Madmoney becomes mayor

Business & people leave NYC

Real estate values plunge

The money financing Madmoney buys the real estate cheap

Madmoney invites illegals to live in NYC

NYC joins LA, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston as Transnational City/States.

A pattern?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by SimulationCommander and others
92 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SimulationCommander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture